DOTCOMCANVAS Acts Against Impersonators on Instagram, Protecting Customers and Brand Integrity

DOTCOMCANVAS® fights back against copycat accounts on Instagram, ensuring customer trust and directing them to the official page.
We will not tolerate any attempts to deceive or mislead our valued clientele. We have taken action and will continue to do so to protect our customers and our brand.”CHEMNITZ, GERMANY, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DOTCOMCANVAS, a leading European exclusive artwork seller, is cracking down on copycat accounts that have been impersonating their trademark brand name on Instagram. With a commitment to maintaining customer trust and preserving brand integrity, DOTCOMCANVAS has proactively shut down nine unauthorized accounts through official reports to Instagram's legal team.
In recent times, DOTCOMCANVAS discovered a troubling trend where unscrupulous competitors created Instagram accounts using their trademarked brand name. These impersonating accounts deceived customers into believing they were engaging with the authentic DOTCOMCANVAS, leading to confusion and frustration among the loyal clientele. Recognizing the gravity of these deceptive practices, DOTCOMCANVAS has taken swift action to protect its customers.
By promptly reporting the unauthorized accounts to Instagram's legal team, DOTCOMCANVAS has successfully shut down twelve Instagram accounts and more than four hundred content this year alone. This decisive move ensures that customers can confidently engage with the genuine DOTCOMCANVAS and avoid falling victim to misleading impostors. DOTCOMCANVAS issues a strong warning to all individuals or businesses involved in such copycat activities, urging them to immediately cease their deceptive practices and delete any pages or accounts opened under the DOTCOMCANVAS name.
"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we remain dedicated to providing them with an authentic and trustworthy experience," says Al Shahriat Karim, Head of Legal and Compliance of DOTCOMCANVAS. "We will not tolerate any attempts to deceive or mislead our valued clientele. We have taken action and will continue to do so to protect our customers and our brand."
DOTCOMCANVAS encourages customers to connect with the official Instagram page (@DOTCOMCANVAS) to stay updated on the latest artworks, promotions, and exclusive offers. The official Instagram page serves as a vibrant platform for art enthusiasts to discover unique masterpieces, engage with the DOTCOMCANVAS community, and explore the beauty of art.
In addition to their efforts on Instagram, DOTCOMCANVAS has received recognition from renowned publications such as Bloomberg, Business Insider, Digital Journal, REDX Magazine and Yahoo News for their commitment to revolutionizing the European art market. With over 1300+ customer reviews, a Trustpilot rating of 4.7/5, and positive press coverage, DOTCOMCANVAS solidifies its position as a trusted and reputable destination for art enthusiasts.
To explore DOTCOMCANVAS's exquisite collection of exclusive artworks, please visit their official Instagram page (@DOTCOMCANVAS). For more information, high-resolution images, or media inquiries, please contact:
