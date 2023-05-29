ICYMI: Manchin Secures MVP in Debt Ceiling Agreement

May 29, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin III (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, released the following statement on his securement of the Mountain Valley Pipeline into the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023.

"Last summer, I introduced legislation to complete the Mountain Valley Pipeline. I am pleased Speaker McCarthy and his leadership team see the tremendous value in completing the MVP to increase domestic energy production and drive down costs across America and especially in West Virginia. I am proud to have fought for this critical project and to have secured the bipartisan support necessary to get it across the finish line."