Verdeblu Yacht Charter Introduces “Green Focused” Vessels to Advance Environmental Sustainability
EINPresswire.com/ -- Verdeblu Yacht Charter (www.verdeblu.com), the luxury yacht charter broker in Italy, announces the availability of new “green focused” vessels, reflecting its commitment to environmental sustainability.
Verdeblu Yacht Charter is introducing an incomparable range of prestigious Sailing and Motor Yachts, Gulets, Catamarans and Green Yachts that vary from 20 to 50 meters in length, as well as Super/Mega Yachts, to meet any type of rental request in the most beautiful areas of Italy, the Mediterranean and around the world.
Verdeblu Yacht Charter is proud to introduce its “green focused” vessels to its portfolio, as part of its commitment to preserving the environment for future generations. These Yachts have been specifically designed to have a lowered environmental impact, with reduced emissions and using renewable energy and materials wherever possible.
“At Verdeblu Yacht Charter, we are committed to achieving sustainability and promoting ecological awareness to ensure the preservation of the environment,” comments Marzia Nostini, Founder of Verdeblu Yacht Charter. “We are delighted to offer our customers a sustainable charter experience and we invite everyone to join us as we continue our journey towards a greener future.”
Verdeblu Yacht Charter, founded by Marzia Nostini in 1995, strives to provide luxury, reliable and eco-friendly services. Verdeblu’s commitment to green initiatives continues to be the driving force behind their brand, making it one of the leading yacht charter companies in the Mediterranean.
To book your eco-friendly charter or to learn more about Verdeblu Yacht Charter’s green initiatives, visit their website at www.verdeblu.com/en/green-yacht.
Marzia Nostini
