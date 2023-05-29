Rayn Tourism Oman Promotes "Umrah Plus "

MECCA, SAUDI ARABIA, SAUDI ARABIA, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Umrah Plus refers to a package that combines the religious pilgrimage of Umrah with additional touristic activities in Saudi Arabia. Umrah is a pilgrimage to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, performed by Muslims throughout the year. Umrah Plus packages offer the opportunity to not only perform Umrah but also explore other tourist attractions in the country. These packages typically include visits to historical sites, cultural experiences, and sightseeing opportunities.

Rayn Tours Creates diverse packages that cater to different interests and preferences of tourists. Offer a variety of options, such as historical tours, city sightseeing, desert adventures, and cultural experiences. Customize packages based on the duration of stay and the level of comfort desired by the visitors.

Rayn Tours has Partner with Local vendors Collaborate with local travel agencies in Saudi Arabia that specialize in providing Luxurious and safe fleets of transport vehicles, Hotel Stay and Restaurants who provide Hygenic Foods .It has Build partnerships to offer seamless services, ensure quality experiences, and gain access to their expertise in organizing such trips.

Rayn Tours has develop targeted marketing campaigns to raise awareness about Umrah Plus packages. In the potential countries like India , United Kingdom, Germany France Uzbekistan, China Japan and Malaysia, utilizing various channels, including online platforms, social media, travel websites, and travel magazines. Highlight the unique selling points of the packages, such as the combination of religious pilgrimage and tourism opportunities. Engaging with the Muslim Community: Reach out to the Muslim community globally and specifically target those interested in performing Umrah. Collaborate with local mosques, Islamic organizations, and community centers to share information about Umrah Plus packages and organize informational sessions or seminars.

Customer Support: Establish efficient customer support services to address inquiries, provide guidance, and assist travelers throughout their journey. Prompt and reliable support can enhance customer satisfaction and build trust in your Umrah Plus offerings.

"This Initiative was taken and adopted by me advised by the Tanzanian Counceller during a casual meet during my visit to Mecca Tower " Says Mr Altaf Hussain the General Manager, " Mr Abdulla Al Kasbi from Sultanate of Oman, Director of Rayn Tours Oman is Exited to take up this challenge and help in Providing all the facilities for the Umrah Hajis .coming from all parts of the words, "Sure! Saudi Arabia is a country with a rich history, vibrant culture, and diverse landscapes, making it an exciting destination for tourists " says Ms Meher Holelkeri , Director Rayn Tourism India.

Hotel Chains like Retaj al Rayyan , and Hotel Razana Al Hafair , and Al Huda Group of Companies and Nazawy Group have been associated with Rayn Tourism for their hotel Bookings

Historical and Cultural Heritage: Saudi Arabia is home to numerous UNESCO World Heritage Sites, such as the stunning rock-carved tombs of Madain Saleh (Al-Hijr), the ancient city of Diriyah, and the historic area of Jeddah. Visitors can explore these sites to learn about the kingdom's rich heritage and immerse themselves in its ancient civilizations.

Modern Marvels: Saudi Arabia is experiencing rapid development, with futuristic cities rising from the desert. The capital city, Riyadh, boasts impressive architecture, bustling markets, and world-class museums. Jeddah, on the other hand, showcases a unique blend of traditional and contemporary architecture, with its beautiful waterfront and vibrant street art scene.

Natural Wonders: From the stunning Red Sea coastline to the majestic mountains of the Asir region, Saudi Arabia offers breathtaking natural landscapes. Visitors can enjoy diving and snorkeling in the Red Sea's coral reefs, embark on hiking adventures in the scenic mountains, or relax in the tranquil oasis of the Empty Quarter (Rub' al Khali).

Rich Cultural Experiences: Saudi Arabia is known for its warm hospitality and cultural traditions. Tourists can partake in traditional Saudi Arabian festivals, such as the Janadriyah Festival, which showcases the kingdom's heritage through music, dance, and art. Visitors can also enjoy local cuisine, shop for traditional crafts, and engage with the friendly locals.

Religious Tourism: Saudi Arabia is the birthplace of Islam and home to the two holiest cities, Mecca and Medina. Millions of Muslims undertake the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca each year, but non-Muslims can also visit to appreciate the spiritual significance and explore the historical sites associated with the Islamic faith.

Adventure Tourism: Adventure enthusiasts can find plenty of activities in Saudi Arabia. From sandboarding and dune bashing in the desert to hiking and rock climbing in the mountains, the country offers thrilling experiences for all levels of adventure seekers.

Events and Festivals: Saudi Arabia hosts a range of events and festivals throughout the year, including cultural celebrations, music festivals, and sports events. These events provide an excellent opportunity for visitors to engage with the local community and experience the vibrant Saudi culture.

Future Vision: Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 is a transformative plan aimed at diversifying the country's economy and developing its tourism sector. The plan includes the creation of new tourist attractions, resorts, and entertainment destinations, ensuring a dynamic and evolving tourism landscape.

Ms Fairuza Bahadur the Umrah Division Head says " we are prepared to take up this task and do the best we can to provide the best services for the Umrah Hajis , and hope that the hajis good wishes will promote our business" With its captivating history, natural beauty, cultural richness, and ambitious development plans, Saudi Arabia is emerging as a must-visit destination for travelers seeking unique and authentic experiences. Come and discover the wonders of Saudi Arabia!