Jamshid Kochkarov met with the Chairman of the SCO Committee

UZBEKISTAN, May 28 - On May 29, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Jamshid Kuchkarov participated in the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Poverty Reduction and Sustainable Development Forum of in the Yangling city of China.

The event highlighted the efforts to reduce poverty in Uzbekistan, as well as the results achieved during the year.

At the plenary session, Jamshid Kuchkarov emphasized the focus on improving the living conditions in rural areas, creating infrastructure, expanding opportunities for small businesses, along with developing education and healthcare. It was also noted at the meeting that in every neighbourhood of the country activities of special assistants to khokims were organized.

Within the framework of the forum, Jamshid Kuchkarov met with the President of the Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation Commission of the SCO, Ms. Shen Yueyue. The sides discussed the ongoing reforms in Uzbekistan and topics aimed at further development of social and cultural cooperation with China.