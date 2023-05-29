Emotional Intelligence Business Strategist Micaela Passeri Announces Live Business Coaching Event In Los Angeles
EINPresswire.com/ -- Emotional Intelligence Business Strategist, Micaela Passeri, has confirmed her upcoming groundbreaking event scheduled to occur in Los Angeles from June 9-11, 2023, featuring three of her key tips for achieving entrepreneurial success.
Micaela Passeri, lauded for her inventive coaching style that effortlessly fuses subconscious emotional release techniques with tangible business strategies, will be leading an all-encompassing immersive event. This event aims to equip attendees with practical tools, along with Passeri's top three success tips, to leverage emotional intelligence for their businesses.
The Money Breakthrough event is an unparalleled opportunity to explore the potent connection between emotions and financial prosperity, an idea at the heart of Passeri’s successful career and life coaching strategies.
"One of the best things about Micaela's work is its revolutionary nature," praised a client of hers. "Her distinctive methodology has not only transformed how I conduct business but also how I approach life. I am eager to attend this event and receive her top tips for success firsthand."
In three days, participants will delve into their emotional patterns and how these impact their business outcomes. Further, Passeri will guide attendees on implementing business strategies that align with their emotional landscape, along with her three key tips for success, to ensure holistic growth and prosperity.
With her inspiring journey from the wealth of Florence to building multiple prosperous businesses in America, Passeri stands as a beacon of the transformative power of emotional intelligence.
"I am incredibly excited to share my knowledge, experience, and especially my top three tips for success at this event," Passeri shared. "I'm committed to helping others grasp how their emotions affect their bottom line and can shape their business success. The strategies and techniques that attendees will learn have been instrumental in my journey and that of my clients, and I am eager to see how these tools empower others on their entrepreneurial paths."
For more information about The Money Breakthrough or to secure a place, please visit Micaela Passeri's official website. As this event is expected to sell out quickly, interested participants are urged to book their spots at their earliest convenience.
About Micaela Passeri
Micaela Passeri is an Emotional Intelligence Business Strategist, international speaker, and author. Her coaching approach, which incorporates business degrees, certifications in Emotion Code, Neurolinguistic Programming (NLP), and the Law of Attraction, along with her personal journey of transformation, is holistic and transformative. Micaela is passionately dedicated to aiding others, primarily women, to understand the intricate bond between their emotions and their financial success.
Micaela Passeri
Micaela@loveyourevolution.com
