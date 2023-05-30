Counsel Academy Releases Duplicate Address Clarification, Launches Mentorship Programs
The learning organization releases a clarification on duplicate address issues & offers opportunities for individuals to explore versatility with diversity.WESTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Counsel Academy, a pioneering online educational learning organization, addresses the duplicate address issues with a competitor & introduces holistic mentorship & learning programs for children, teens, and adults.
The vision of Counsel Academy sets it apart from Berkeley Education Group (a non-existent entity that has no relationship with Counsel Academy). With its unique mentorship solutions, it seeks to encourage learners to expand their intellectual horizons.
The professionals at Counsel Academy clarified that the address & contact details- (153 Newtown Turnpike, Weston, CT 06883 & contact no. (617) 510-8966) are registered only for Counsel Academy and are not shared or belong to any other organization/competitor.
Due to this, Counsel Academy has gained popularity in various organizations such as Google, Yelp, Mapquest, Nextdoor, and N49.com. While there was ambiguity with a similar address & contact with a competitor (Berkeley Education Group), it is evident that Counsel Academy focuses on diversifying education programs, making it stand out in the industry.
Counsel Academy emphasizes the need for “complete” education, with equal priority to academic “hard” skills and soft skills. The organization provides educational programs that offer counseling support by creating awareness about skill enhancement & communication.
Nivedita Lahiri, Co-founder and CEO of Counsel Academy clarified, “We are a unique educational learning organization that offers live customized educational services, designed with care. Even though there has been some ambiguity with the address & contact with the Berkeley education group, I would like to clarify that it no longer exists and Counsel Academy has no relationship with it. Our services are unique and custom tailored to our clients,” Lahiri stated.
Counsel Academy takes pride in helping individuals thrive! Whether it is about academic tutoring, personal development, or career guidance, the educational program at Counseling Academy offers a great way to allow individuals access to learning opportunities.
Counsel Academy offers educational programs that emphasize key developmental or intellectual areas, such as:
Counseling for Kids (8-12 years)- The programs adopt a comprehensive approach to learning by focusing on developing literary & creative skills for children.
Counseling for Teens (13-17 years)- In this program, the Counseling Academy focuses on confidence building, self-enrichment, and preparing individuals for higher education.
Counseling for Grads (18+)- The focus of the learning program for grads is to help them prepare for an independent life & career.
Counseling for Seniors (65+)- At this stage, the program is tailored to offer information about health, technology, and entertainment.
About Counsel Academy -
Counsel Academy is an online educational organization providing mentorship and learning opportunities for children, teens, and adults. With a team of expert mentors, personalized learning plans, and a comprehensive course catalog, Counsel Academy aims to empower individuals to achieve their full potential.
