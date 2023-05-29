Governor Newsom Proclaims Memorial Day 2023

Published: May 29, 2023

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring May 29, 2023, as “Memorial Day” in the State of California.

The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below:

PROCLAMATION



On Memorial Day, we remember and honor the courageous men and women who laid down their lives to protect our cherished freedoms and way of life.



Upholding a solemn tradition that dates back to Decoration Day in 1868, communities across the country will gather to pay tribute to the selfless heroes—our friends, family, and ancestors—who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation. In 1971, Congress established Memorial Day as a national day of remembrance of all Americans who have perished in our nation’s wars.



In respect and gratitude for their sacrifice, many Californians will take part in ceremonies at the state’s three veterans cemeteries, nine national military cemeteries, and hundreds of local cemeteries where the fallen rest. Many of their names grace memorials throughout the country, from the Capitol Mall in Washington, D.C. to our own Capitol Park in Sacramento. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund recently brought “The Wall That Heals” to several California communities, and many towns and cities pay homage to their own sons and daughters lost in war with poignant local monuments.



On Memorial Day, we hold these brave souls in our hearts and pay our respects to the families who mourn their loss. We also honor them with our commitment to respecting and caring for the veterans who are still here with us, their brothers and sisters in arms.



In memory of the servicemen and women we have lost, I have ordered that flags be flown at half-staff on all state buildings and grounds throughout California. I also invite all Californians to participate in the National Moment of Remembrance at 3:00 p.m. on Memorial Day, a shared moment of silence recognizing our fallen heroes who put their country before all else.



NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim May 29, 2023, as “Memorial Day.”



IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 11th day of May 2023.



GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California





ATTEST:





SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State

###