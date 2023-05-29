Online Trading Platform Market

The increasing number of technological advancements coupled with rising internet penetration globally are major factors that impel the industry's growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, May 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Online Trading Platform Market Reach to USD 18.4 Billion by 2031 | Top Players such as - E-Trade, Chetu and Empirica." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global online trading platform market was valued at USD 8.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 18.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Increase in use of smartphones and the internet globally and increase in demand for the customized electronic trading platform from government and non-profitable banks drive the growth of the global online trading platform market. Moreover, technological advancements and integration of trading platforms on smartphones, focus on business expansion by market players and rise in demand for cloud-based solutions are expected to offer potential opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The online trading platform market is segmented into Component, Type, Deployment Mode and Application.Depending on component, the market is divided into platform and services. On the basis of type, it is categorized into commissions and transaction fees. On the basis of deployment model, it is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of application, it is segmented into institutional investors and retail investors. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on type, the commissions segment was the largest in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the total market, and is expected to continue its leadership during the forecast period. However, the transaction fees segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on component, the platform segment held more than two-thirds of the global market in 2021 and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the services segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Region wise, North America contributed to the highest share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is estimated to rule the roost through 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global online trading platform industry analyzed in the research include TD Ameritrade, Interactive Brokers, E-Trade, Profile Software, Chetu, Inc., Empirica, Pragmatic Coders, EffectiveSoft Ltd., Charles Schwab Corporation, and Devexperts.

Covid-19 Scenario:

● The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had less negative impact on the growth of the online trading platform industry as the adoption of online trading solutions increased significantly.

● Increase in adoption of online trading platforms during the pandemic was due to surge in artificial intelligence in form of robo-advisory, increase in sales of smartphones and work-from-home policies.

