Process Water Treatment Market Size to Reach USD 520.4 Billion by 2030, Says Allied Market Research

Surge in demand from emerging economics is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise in demand for clean water from end-use industries, surge in industrial water discharge, and increase in pollution due to dumping of industrial waste coupled with rapid growth and investment in the industrial sector have boosted the growth of the global process water treatment market . However, presence of alternative water treatment methods hinders the market growth.The global process water treatment market was accounted for $263.1 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $520.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030.Segment Overview:By application, the industrial segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030. In addition, the segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global process water treatment market, due to rise in industrialization and urbanization. The report includes analysis of the segments such as municipal and others.Request Free Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A15544 By technology, the distillation segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-tenth of the global process water treatment market. In addition, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period, owing to encouragement by several governments and strict laws imposed on emission of wastewater. The report includes an in-depth analysis of segments such as activated carbon filters, chlorination, electrodeionization, ion exchange, microfiltration, nanofiltration, reverse osmosis, ultrafiltration, and others.By region, the market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. In addition, the region is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, due to rise in demand from municipal, industrial, and other end users. The global process water treatment market across North America is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A15544 Key Market Players:PENTAIR, SUEZ, SPIRAX SARCO LIMITED, DUPONT, ADVANTAGE ENGINEERING, INC., EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES LLC, LENNTECH, YASIN PAJOOH COMPANY, BWT, SAMCO TECHNOLOGIES, INC., WATER PROFESSIONALS

