Young European Ambassadors organise European Political Community Summit Simulation for Moldovan Youth

On 26-27 May, 50 young people from various regions of Moldova took part in a simulation of the European Political Community Summit, organised by the Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) from Moldova. The event took place at the Moldovan Parliament in Chisinau.

The simulation took place on the eve of the summit of the European political community to be held in Chisinau on 1 June at the initiative of the EU. Forty-seven heads of state and government, as well as the presidents of the European Council, the European Commission and the European Parliament have been invited to the summit.

The simulation provided young participants with the opportunity to take on the role of European leaders representing their countries or institutions. Participants discussed a variety of topics, including peace, democracy, climate, energy, security and misinformation, and offered their vision of how to strengthen security and stability on the European continent.

The young people were joined by EU Ambassador to Moldova Jānis Mažeiks, US Ambassador to Moldova Kent D. Logsdon and other ambassadors, Moldovan Parliament Speaker Igor Grosu, Moldovan Interior Minister Ana Revenco, and Moldovan MP Eugen Sinchevici.

“The simulation of the European Political Community Summit empowers Moldovan youth to actively participate in shaping the future of Europe,” said Daniela Plămădeală, representative of the Young European Ambassadors. “Through open and constructive dialogue, we aim to deepen their understanding of European values and inspire them to become catalysts for positive change.”