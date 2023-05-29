Honey bees are the MVP on May 29

CANADA, May 29 - To recognize and celebrate the important role honey bees play in the province’s agricultural industry and local food system, May 29 is being proclaimed Day of the Honey Bee.

“Honey bees play a crucial, vital and unsung role in B.C.’s food security, environment, agricultural industry and our everyday lives,” said Pam Alexis, Minister of Agriculture and Food. “That’s why the Bee BC and Bee Tech Transfer programs are so important, as they help beekeepers of all ages ensure we have healthy bees and other pollinators now and in the future. Bees play an essential role in local food systems, and I’m delighted to highlight these busy little workers on Day of the Honey Bee.”

The Bee BC program, delivered by the Investment Agriculture Foundation of BC, has supported approximately 100 community-led projects since 2018, helping with research, hive sustainability, and public awareness and education. Regional or community-based beekeeping associations, beekeepers with permitted hives and First Nations can apply for the next round of Bee BC funding. Applications are open and will be accepted until June 30, 2023.

“The little honey bee is a mighty force in the world, providing pollination for many of the agricultural products we eat or our livestock depend on,” said Jeff Lee, first vice-president, BC Honey Producers Association (BCHPA). “The honey bee continues to face major health challenges, from pesticide exposure to new and emerging pests and diseases. But it is thanks, in part, to the provincial government’s assistance to the BC Honey Producers Association for research and support to beekeepers that our honey bees have a bright future. Celebrating this amazing creature on May 29 is one way to recognize its importance in society.”

Bee BC eligible activities include research, exploration, field testing, implementation and sharing of best practices and techniques to promote healthy bee colonies, such as monitoring for disease as well as bee response and treatment.

The Province continues to partner with the BCHPA through the Bee Tech Transfer Program, announced in 2021, providing $525,000 over three years to provide education, applied research and other services to B.C. beekeepers. Additionally, the B.C. government provided the BCHPA $75,000 in 2022-23 to develop a strategic analysis of the beekeeping industry in B.C.

Linnea Storvold, The Farmers Cupboard –

“With the support from the Bee BC grant, The Farmers Cupboard was able to formalize our existing bee school program. We now give kids the chance to get up close and personal with honey bees, and instruct them on preserving natural forage in the community. They learn hands on about the hive and can taste honey right from a frame. Our relationship with Bee BC has enabled us to pass on this interest and knowledge to the next generation.”

Paula Cruise, co-chair, Native Bee Society of BC (NBSBC) –

“The Native Bee Society of British Columbia promotes our province’s nearly 600 native bee species as a critical component of a healthy ecosystem. Each of these species has its own habitat, forage and nesting preferences. Thanks to Bee BC funding, NBSBC has worked with community scientists to collect data about bee distribution and foraging patterns, creating free and accessible resources that highlight plants capable of supporting both generalist and specialist bee species.”

Jack DeWit, chair, Investment Agriculture Foundation of BC –

“We are proud to once again be delivering the Bee BC program on behalf of the Province of B.C. Since 2018, we have assisted B.C.’s beekeepers to enhance bee health by administering projects supporting new and innovative best management practices, as well as the equipment to facilitate these new practices.”

Honey bees and native pollinators have a crucial role in B.C.’s sustainable food system and contribute an estimated $250 million to $300 million per year to the provincial economy.

In 2022, 4,300 B.C. beekeepers managed approximately 64,000 colonies in the province that produced nearly two million kilograms of honey.

Through the Bee BC Program, regional or community-based organizations, beekeeping associations and beekeepers can receive as much as $7,000 for projects that promote bee health in the province.

The Bee BC intake for the 2024-25 season will open in the fall of 2023 to allow beekeepers more time to plan and execute their projects over the year.

