Heart and double-lung transplant recipient gives back: Author of new book gifts 2500 copies to healthcare professionals
Mark Black is a heart and double-lung transplant recipient turned speaker and author. To thank healthcare professionals, he is donating 2500 copies of his book.
Stop trying to bounce back and learn how to grow through.”DIEPPE, NB, CANADA, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- To show his appreciation for healthcare professionals who have been on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mark Black has pledged to give away 2500 copies of his new book - The Resilience Roadmap - to healthcare workers. He believes that these professionals have demonstrated incredible resilience during this challenging time and hopes that his book will provide them with the inspiration and tools they need to continue to thrive.
Mark Black, a renowned motivational speaker and transplant recipient has announced the release of his new book, "The Resilience Roadmap". This inspiring book is a guide to help readers overcome adversity and build resilience in their lives.
Mark Black's story is one of true resilience. At the age of 23, Mark was given less than a year to live unless he received a rare and dangerous heart and double-lung transplant. After nearly a year on the waiting list, Mark's life was saved by anonymous organ donor. Less than 3 years late, he became the only man in history to complete a marathon using someone else's heart and lungs. He then went on to become a successful motivational speaker, author, and entrepreneur.
In "The Resilience Roadmap", Mark shares his personal journey and provides practical strategies for readers to develop resilience in their own lives. The book is filled with inspiring stories, actionable advice, and powerful tools to help readers overcome obstacles and achieve their goals.
"I am thrilled to be able to give back to those who have given so much to our communities," said Mark Black. "I hope that my book will provide healthcare professionals with the inspiration and tools they need to continue to make a difference in the lives of others."
"The Resilience Roadmap" is now available for purchase online on his website and online book retailers. For more information about Mark Black and his new book, please visit his website: https://markblack.ca/store/the-resilience-roadmap
