Canadian Institute of Actuaries elects new Board members

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Institute of Actuaries (CIA) is pleased to announce the appointments of five new members to its Board, effective July 1, 2023. These newly elected members will contribute to the Institute’s mission of promoting financial security for Canadians and increasing public awareness of the actuarial profession.



Conrad Ferguson, FCIA, has been acclaimed as President-Elect of the CIA. He will hold this position for 2023-2024, then serve as President for 2024-2025 followed by the role of Immediate Past President for 2025-2026. As President-Elect, he is committed to addressing emerging challenges by applying thoughtful actuarial solutions and aims to tackle issues related to the environment as well as advancements in artificial intelligence and data analytics.

Four Directors have been elected to the CIA Board, each serving a three-year term. These Directors bring their unique visions and extensive knowledge to the Board:

Sarah-Salimah Bhanji, FCIA, is the chief actuary and a member of the executive management team at Northbridge, a major Canadian property and casualty insurer. She believes that building strong professional development partnerships is crucial, particularly in how actuaries stay current and evolve.

is the chief actuary and a member of the executive management team at Northbridge, a major Canadian property and casualty insurer. She believes that building strong professional development partnerships is crucial, particularly in how actuaries stay current and evolve. Caroline Blouin, FCIA, is a highly experienced actuary with more than 30 years of experience in the profession across Canada and the US. As a Director, she will use the unique position of the CIA to contribute thought leadership to today’s global challenges.

is a highly experienced actuary with more than 30 years of experience in the profession across Canada and the US. As a Director, she will use the unique position of the CIA to contribute thought leadership to today’s global challenges. Isabelle Bouchard, FCIA, has more than two decades of experience in group reinsurance, consulting and working with a medical association. She possesses a broad perspective on the challenges facing CIA members and understands that actuaries have a unique opportunity to contribute to social debates.

has more than two decades of experience in group reinsurance, consulting and working with a medical association. She possesses a broad perspective on the challenges facing CIA members and understands that actuaries have a unique opportunity to contribute to social debates. Tommy Yip, FCIA, is joining the CIA Board in the reserved role for a member who obtained Fellowship within the past seven years. His appointment reflects the Institute’s commitment to engaging with younger professionals and benefiting from their fresh perspectives.

The CIA and its newly elected Board members are fully committed to navigating the ever-evolving landscape of the actuarial profession. Their collective efforts will focus on shaping a secure financial future for Canadians, enhancing public awareness of actuaries and upholding the CIA’s core objectives.

Media contact

Josée Gonthier

Manager, Language Services and Public Affairs

Canadian Institute of Actuaries

media@cia-ica.ca

613-236-8196 ext. 106

