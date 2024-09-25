The One Step RT-qPCR Kits Market is Poised for Significant Expansion, projected to Reach USD 180.0 Million by 2034 With a 4.9% CAGR, Driven by Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics

The surge in demand for one step RT-qPCR kits is primarily driven by the increased need for rapid and accurate diagnostic solutions, a trend that accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global one step RT-qPCR kits market is projected to grow steadily, reaching a market value of USD 111.1 million in 2024, with a projected CAGR of 4.9% over the next decade. By 2034, the market is expected to surpass USD 180 million.



Understanding the Bulk-Drug Compounding Market:

The One Step RT-qPCR Kits Market is expected to experience steady growth over the next decade, driven by increasing demand for rapid and precise diagnostics in molecular biology. With applications spanning across clinical diagnostics, research, and biotechnology, these kits are vital tools in the detection of viral, bacterial, and genetic material in real-time.

By 2024, the market size is anticipated to reach USD 111.1 million, with a forecast to grow to USD 180.0 million by 2034. This growth reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases, coupled with the need for effective and timely diagnostic solutions, is a primary factor fuelling market demand.

Recent technological advancements in RT-qPCR kits, including enhanced sensitivity, specificity, and faster turnaround times, are boosting their adoption in research institutions and healthcare settings alike. Governments' investments in healthcare infrastructure and pandemic preparedness are also contributing to market growth, ensuring the availability of high-quality diagnostic tools globally.

Furthermore, growing interest in personalized medicine and genomics is expected to create new opportunities for the One Step RT-qPCR Kits Market, particularly in the fields of cancer research, genetic disorder screening, and pharmaceutical development.

One Step RT-qPCR Kits Market: Report Scope Country-wise Insights:

Countries Value CAGR (2024 to 2034) Canada 3.7% Germany 5.0% France 4.8% Italy 4.6% China 5.3% India 7.5% Japan 5.9%

Drivers and Opportunities

The increasing need for accurate diagnostic solutions in the wake of emerging infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, is driving the demand for One Step RT-qPCR kits. These kits enable rapid detection and quantification of nucleic acids, making them indispensable in identifying pathogens and monitoring disease progression.

Moreover, the growing focus on point-of-care diagnostics, which require highly sensitive yet user-friendly tools, is pushing manufacturers to innovate. The integration of advanced technologies like automation, improved reagents, and simplified protocols is anticipated to drive market expansion.

Additionally, the rise of government and private sector funding in biotechnology research, coupled with the growing emphasis on personalized healthcare, presents lucrative opportunities for market players to expand their product offerings and market reach.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The One Step RT-qPCR Kits Market is expected to grow from USD 111.1 million in 2024 to USD 180.0 million in 2034, at a CAGR of 4.9%.

in 2024 to in 2034, at a CAGR of Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and advancements in diagnostic technologies are key drivers for market growth.

Technological innovations such as automation and enhanced reagent performance are contributing to the wider adoption of these kits in clinical and research settings.

North America is projected to remain the largest regional market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth due to rising investments in healthcare infrastructure.

“The one step RT-qPCR kits industry has demonstrated robust growth, the rapid surge in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic not only highlighted the urgent need for accurate diagnostic tools but also propelled innovation in the space. Manufacturers have responded by enhancing reagent formulations and refining protocols to improve test accuracy and minimize variability, addressing growing concerns over the reliability of results”. Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)





Component Insights

One Step RT-qPCR kits consist of several key components, including reverse transcriptase, polymerase enzymes, buffers, and dNTPs, which are essential for the efficient conversion of RNA into cDNA and its subsequent amplification. Manufacturers are continuously optimizing these components to improve performance, reduce error rates, and enable faster results.

High-performance kits are increasingly being adopted by laboratories and research centres due to their ability to provide real-time data in minimal time, making them a preferred choice for critical diagnostics and research.

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities

The One Step RT-qPCR Kits Market is being propelled by several key factors:

Infectious Disease Detection: The surge in infectious diseases such as COVID-19, flu, and emerging pathogens has heightened the need for rapid, accurate testing, leading to greater use of RT-qPCR kits.

The surge in infectious diseases such as COVID-19, flu, and emerging pathogens has heightened the need for rapid, accurate testing, leading to greater use of RT-qPCR kits. Technological Advancements: Continuous innovations in enzyme formulations, automation, and multiplexing capabilities are making RT-qPCR kits more efficient and accessible.

Continuous innovations in enzyme formulations, automation, and multiplexing capabilities are making RT-qPCR kits more efficient and accessible. Government and Private Sector Investments: Significant financial backing from governments and private sectors in healthcare infrastructure and biotechnology research is boosting the market.

Significant financial backing from governments and private sectors in healthcare infrastructure and biotechnology research is boosting the market. Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine: Increasing interest in personalized medicine is driving demand for molecular diagnostics, where RT-qPCR kits play a crucial role.

Growth Drivers

The following factors are driving the growth of the One Step RT-qPCR Kits Market:

Rapid Rise in Infectious Diseases: The ongoing need to combat viral outbreaks and other infectious diseases is driving demand for faster and more accurate diagnostic tools.

The ongoing need to combat viral outbreaks and other infectious diseases is driving demand for faster and more accurate diagnostic tools. Expansion of Research and Development Activities: Increasing R&D investments in biotechnology, genomics, and personalized medicine are creating new opportunities for RT-qPCR kit manufacturers.

Increasing R&D investments in biotechnology, genomics, and personalized medicine are creating new opportunities for RT-qPCR kit manufacturers. Technological Innovations: Ongoing advancements in real-time PCR technologies are improving the sensitivity, specificity, and speed of these kits, making them indispensable in clinical diagnostics and research.





Competitive Landscape of the One Step RT-qPCR Kits Industry

The one step RT-qPCR kits market is experiencing a wave of consolidation as well-established players acquire smaller companies to capitalize on their technological innovations. This strategy is allowing larger companies to diversify their product portfolios, giving them a competitive edge in the market. The COVID-19 pandemic further intensified the demand for rapid diagnostic solutions, prompting many companies to introduce new diagnostic kits to meet market needs and seize growth opportunities.

One of the key strategies adopted by industry leaders is securing product approvals across multiple countries. This approach helps companies increase their revenue streams by tapping into new markets and expanding their global presence.

Recent Industry Developments in the One Step RT-qPCR Kits Market:

In July 2023 , Fortis Life Sciences, LLC acquired International Point of Care, Inc. (IPOC) , a Toronto-based company known for producing diagnostic components like lyophilized reagents and recombinant proteins, expanding Fortis’s diagnostic capabilities.

, acquired , a Toronto-based company known for producing diagnostic components like lyophilized reagents and recombinant proteins, expanding Fortis’s diagnostic capabilities. In August 2021 , QIAGEN N.V. reached a significant milestone by processing over three billion biological samples using its consumable kits. This achievement underscores the company’s leading role in providing essential molecular laboratory tools for research, disease management, and forensics, further solidifying its position in the global diagnostics market.

, reached a significant milestone by processing over three billion biological samples using its consumable kits. This achievement underscores the company’s leading role in providing essential molecular laboratory tools for research, disease management, and forensics, further solidifying its position in the global diagnostics market. In July 2021 , Fortis Life Sciences also acquired nanoComposix , a specialist in nanomaterials for assay development and diagnostics. The acquisition bolstered Fortis’s capabilities in nanotechnology, strengthening its position in drug delivery and imaging applications.

, also acquired , a specialist in nanomaterials for assay development and diagnostics. The acquisition bolstered Fortis’s capabilities in nanotechnology, strengthening its position in drug delivery and imaging applications. In October 2020, New England Biolabs (NEB) launched the Luna Probe One-Step RT-qPCR 4X Mix with UDG, adding to the company’s product line aimed at improving the accuracy and efficiency of diagnostic testing.

Key Players of the One Step RT-qPCR Kits Industry:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. QIAGEN Takara Bio Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Promega Corporation New England Biolabs Fortis Life Sciences Quantabio BIO-HELIX MP Biomedicals Avantor, Inc. Intact Genomics, Inc. Solis BioDyne Applied Biological Materials Inc. Merck KGAA TIANGEN Biotech(Beijing)Co., Ltd EnzyQuest Canvax Zymo Research Corporation NZYtech Abbexa Boca Scientific Inc. GeneDireX, Inc.





To Gain In-Depth Insights on Market, Browse Complete Report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/one-step-rt-qpcr-kits-market

One Step RT-qPCR Kits Market Segmentation:

By Reaction:

In terms of reaction, the industry is segmented into 25 Rxn one step RT-qPCR kits, 50 Rxn one step RT-qPCR kits, 100 Rxn one step RT-qPCR kits, 200 Rxn one step RT-qPCR kits, 400 Rxn one step RT-qPCR kits, 500 Rxn one step RT-qPCR kits, 1000 Rxn one step RT-qPCR kits, and above 1000 Rxn one step RT-qPCR kits.

By Application:

In terms of application, the industry is bifurcated into chickenpox immunization and herpes zoster immunization.

By Detection:

In terms of end users, the industry is segregated into hospitals, clinics, and others.

By End User:

In terms of end users, the industry is segregated into hospitals, clinics, and others.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia, East Asia, the Middle East, and Africa have been covered in the report.

Le marché mondial des kits RT-qPCR en une étape devrait connaître une croissance constante, atteignant une valeur marchande de 111,1 millions USD en 2024, avec un TCAC prévu de 4,9 % au cours de la prochaine décennie. D'ici 2034, le marché devrait dépasser les 180 millions USD.

Comprendre le marché de la préparation de médicaments en vrac :

Le marché des kits RT-qPCR en une étape devrait connaître une croissance constante au cours de la prochaine décennie, tirée par la demande croissante de diagnostics rapides et précis en biologie moléculaire. Avec des applications couvrant le diagnostic clinique, la recherche et la biotechnologie, ces kits sont des outils essentiels pour la détection de matériel viral, bactérien et génétique en temps réel.

D'ici 2024, la taille du marché devrait atteindre 111,1 millions USD, avec une prévision de croissance à 180,0 millions USD d'ici 2034. Cette croissance reflète un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) de 4,9 % au cours de la période de prévision. La prévalence croissante des maladies infectieuses, associée au besoin de solutions de diagnostic efficaces et opportunes, est un facteur primordial qui alimente la demande du marché.

Les récentes avancées technologiques dans les kits RT-qPCR, notamment une sensibilité et une spécificité améliorées et des délais d'exécution plus rapides, stimulent leur adoption dans les institutions de recherche et les établissements de santé. Les investissements des gouvernements dans les infrastructures de santé et la préparation aux pandémies contribuent également à la croissance du marché, garantissant la disponibilité d'outils de diagnostic de haute qualité à l'échelle mondiale.

En outre, l'intérêt croissant pour la médecine personnalisée et la génomique devrait créer de nouvelles opportunités pour le marché des kits RT-qPCR en une étape, en particulier dans les domaines de la recherche sur le cancer, du dépistage des troubles génétiques et du développement pharmaceutique.

Facteurs et opportunités

Le besoin croissant de solutions de diagnostic précises à la suite de l'émergence de maladies infectieuses, telles que la COVID-19, stimule la demande de kits RT-qPCR en une étape. Ces kits permettent une détection et une quantification rapides des acides nucléiques, les rendant indispensables pour identifier les agents pathogènes et surveiller la progression de la maladie.

De plus, l'accent croissant mis sur les diagnostics au point de service, qui nécessitent des outils très sensibles mais conviviaux, pousse les fabricants à innover. L'intégration de technologies avancées telles que l'automatisation, des réactifs améliorés et des protocoles simplifiés devrait stimuler l'expansion du marché.

En outre, l'augmentation du financement public et privé dans la recherche en biotechnologie, associée à l'accent croissant mis sur les soins de santé personnalisés, offre aux acteurs du marché des opportunités lucratives d'élargir leur offre de produits et leur portée sur le marché.

Principaux points à retenir de l'étude de marché

• Le marché des kits One Step RT-qPCR devrait passer de 111,1 millions USD en 2024 à 180,0 millions USD en 2034, à un TCAC de 4,9 %.

• La prévalence croissante des maladies infectieuses et les progrès des technologies de diagnostic sont des moteurs clés de la croissance du marché.

• Les innovations technologiques telles que l'automatisation et l'amélioration des performances des réactifs contribuent à l'adoption plus large de ces kits dans les milieux cliniques et de recherche.

• L’Amérique du Nord devrait rester le plus grand marché régional, tandis que l’Asie-Pacifique devrait connaître la croissance la plus rapide en raison de l’augmentation des investissements dans les infrastructures de santé.

« L’industrie des kits RT-qPCR en une étape a démontré une croissance robuste, la forte augmentation de la demande pendant la pandémie de COVID-19 a non seulement mis en évidence le besoin urgent d’outils de diagnostic précis, mais a également propulsé l’innovation dans ce domaine. Les fabricants ont réagi en améliorant les formulations de réactifs et en affinant les protocoles pour améliorer la précision des tests et minimiser la variabilité, répondant ainsi aux préoccupations croissantes concernant la fiabilité des résultats », déclare Sabyasachi Ghosh (vice-président associé chez Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Informations sur les composants

Les kits One Step RT-qPCR se composent de plusieurs composants clés, notamment la transcriptase inverse, les enzymes polymérases, les tampons et les dNTP, qui sont essentiels à la conversion efficace de l'ARN en ADNc et à son amplification ultérieure. Les fabricants optimisent en permanence ces composants pour améliorer les performances, réduire les taux d'erreur et permettre des résultats plus rapides.

Les kits hautes performances sont de plus en plus adoptés par les laboratoires et les centres de recherche en raison de leur capacité à fournir des données en temps réel dans un délai minimal, ce qui en fait un choix privilégié pour les diagnostics et la recherche critiques.

Les principaux déterminants de la croissance, des tendances et des opportunités du marché

Le marché des kits One Step RT-qPCR est propulsé par plusieurs facteurs clés :

• Détection des maladies infectieuses : la montée en flèche des maladies infectieuses telles que la COVID-19, la grippe et les agents pathogènes émergents a accru le besoin de tests rapides et précis, ce qui a conduit à une utilisation accrue des kits RT-qPCR.

• Progrès technologiques : les innovations continues dans les formulations enzymatiques, l'automatisation et les capacités de multiplexage rendent les kits RT-qPCR plus efficaces et plus accessibles.

• Investissements du gouvernement et du secteur privé : le soutien financier important des gouvernements et du secteur privé dans les infrastructures de santé et la recherche en biotechnologie stimule le marché.

• Accent croissant sur la médecine personnalisée : l'intérêt croissant pour la médecine personnalisée stimule la demande de diagnostics moléculaires, où les kits RT-qPCR jouent un rôle crucial.

Facteurs de croissance

Les facteurs suivants stimulent la croissance du marché des kits RT-qPCR en une étape :

• Augmentation rapide des maladies infectieuses : le besoin constant de lutter contre les épidémies virales et autres maladies infectieuses stimule la demande d'outils de diagnostic plus rapides et plus précis.

• Expansion des activités de recherche et développement : l'augmentation des investissements en R&D dans la biotechnologie, la génomique et la médecine personnalisée crée de nouvelles opportunités pour les fabricants de kits RT-qPCR.

• Innovations technologiques : les progrès continus des technologies PCR en temps réel améliorent la sensibilité, la spécificité et la vitesse de ces kits, les rendant indispensables dans les diagnostics cliniques et la recherche.

Paysage concurrentiel de l'industrie des kits RT-qPCR en une étape

Le marché des kits RT-qPCR en une étape connaît une vague de consolidation à mesure que des acteurs bien établis acquièrent des entreprises plus petites pour capitaliser sur leurs innovations technologiques. Cette stratégie permet aux grandes entreprises de diversifier leurs portefeuilles de produits, leur donnant un avantage concurrentiel sur le marché. La pandémie de COVID-19 a encore intensifié la demande de solutions de diagnostic rapide, incitant de nombreuses entreprises à introduire de nouveaux kits de diagnostic pour répondre aux besoins du marché et saisir les opportunités de croissance.

L'une des stratégies clés adoptées par les leaders de l'industrie consiste à obtenir des approbations de produits dans plusieurs pays. Cette approche aide les entreprises à augmenter leurs sources de revenus en exploitant de nouveaux marchés et en étendant leur présence mondiale.

Développements récents de l'industrie sur le marché des kits RT-qPCR en une étape :

• En juillet 2023, Fortis Life Sciences, LLC a acquis International Point of Care, Inc. (IPOC), une société basée à Toronto connue pour produire des composants de diagnostic tels que des réactifs lyophilisés et des protéines recombinantes, élargissant ainsi les capacités de diagnostic de Fortis.

• En août 2021, QIAGEN N.V. a franchi une étape importante en traitant plus de trois milliards d'échantillons biologiques à l'aide de ses kits consommables. Cette réalisation souligne le rôle de premier plan de l'entreprise dans la fourniture d'outils de laboratoire moléculaire essentiels pour la recherche, la gestion des maladies et la criminalistique, consolidant ainsi sa position sur le marché mondial du diagnostic.

• En juillet 2021, Fortis Life Sciences a également acquis nanoComposix, un spécialiste des nanomatériaux pour le développement d'essais et le diagnostic. Cette acquisition a renforcé les capacités de Fortis en nanotechnologie, renforçant ainsi sa position dans les applications d'administration de médicaments et d'imagerie.

• En octobre 2020, New England Biolabs (NEB) a lancé le Luna Probe One-Step RT-qPCR 4X Mix avec UDG, complétant ainsi la gamme de produits de l'entreprise visant à améliorer la précision et l'efficacité des tests de diagnostic.

Principaux acteurs du secteur des kits RT-qPCR en une étape :

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

2. QIAGEN

3. Takara Bio Inc.

4. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

5. Promega Corporation

6. New England Biolabs

7. Fortis Life Sciences

8. Quantabio

9. BIO-HELIX

10. MP Biomedicals

11. Avantor, Inc.

12. Intact Genomics, Inc.

13. Solis BioDyne

14. Applied Biological Materials Inc.

15. Merck KGAA

16. TIANGEN Biotech(Beijing)Co., Ltd

17. EnzyQuest

18. Canvax

19. Zymo Research Corporation

20. NZYtech

21. Abbexa

22. Boca Scientific Inc.

23. GeneDireX, Inc.

Segmentation du marché des kits RT-qPCR en une étape :

Par réaction :

En termes de réaction, l'industrie est segmentée en kits RT-qPCR en une étape de 25 Rxn, kits RT-qPCR en une étape de 50 Rxn, kits RT-qPCR en une étape de 100 Rxn, kits RT-qPCR en une étape de 200 Rxn, kits RT-qPCR en une étape de 400 Rxn, kits RT-qPCR en une étape de 500 Rxn, kits RT-qPCR en une étape de 1 000 Rxn et plus de 1 000 Rxn kits RT-qPCR en une étape.

Par application :

En termes d'application, l'industrie est divisée en vaccination contre la varicelle et vaccination contre le zona.

Par détection :

En termes d'utilisateurs finaux, l'industrie est divisée en hôpitaux, cliniques et autres.

Par utilisateur final :

En termes d'utilisateurs finaux, le secteur est divisé en hôpitaux, cliniques et autres.

Par région :

Les principaux pays d'Amérique du Nord, d'Amérique latine, d'Europe occidentale, d'Europe de l'Est, d'Asie du Sud, d'Asie de l'Est, du Moyen-Orient et d'Afrique ont été couverts dans le rapport.

Authored By



Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

