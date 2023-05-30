Paysenger Announces The IDO (Initial DEX Offering) on BullPerks
Paysenger, a revolutionary collaboration platform for content creators, fans and brands, will launch the IDO deal on BullPerks on May 25, 2023.ROAD TOWN, TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLAND, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Paysenger, a revolutionary collaboration platform for content creators, fans and brands, will launch the IDO deal on BullPerks on May 25, 2023.
Paysenger's revolutionary collaboration platform helps creators involve their audience and increase their earnings. The platform brings together the best tools for content monetization and audience engagement, using state-of-the-art technology as well as proprietary AI developed in collaboration with Dr. Tamay Aykut (previously visiting assistant professor at Stanford University).
BullPerks is the perfect partner for Paysenger's mission, offering tremendous opportunities to investors who want to invest in the best crypto projects on equal terms with VCs. The platform is fully oriented toward the community and provides low entry and access to early-stage projects for users. By partnering with BullPerks, Paysenger aims to empower content creators and fan engagement by providing fair and transparent access to funding, liquidity, and support.
The Paysenger IDO deal on BullPerks is set to take place on May 25, 2023, offering investors the opportunity to be part of a groundbreaking project that seeks to bridge the gap between content creators and their audiences. The proceeds from the IDO will be used to further develop the Paysenger platform, expand its user base, and enhance its features and functionalities.
Both Paysenger and BullPerks are excited to collaborate to launch the IDO. The goal is to provide content creators with the best tool on the market for audience engagement and monetization. With BullPerks' community-driven approach, the team behind Paysenger believes they can achieve their objectives while also aligning with the values of the crypto community.
The Paysenger IDO deal on BullPerks is one of the most exciting and highly anticipated blockchain events, as it represents a significant leap forward in the world of content creation and fan engagement. Paysenger's innovative features, user-friendly interface, and community-driven approach position it to become a leading platform for content creators and their audiences worldwide.
For more information about Paysenger and BullPerks, please visit their respective websites at https://paysenger.com and https://bullperks.com.
About Paysenger
Paysenger is a revolutionary collaboration platform for content creators, fans and brands, bringing together the best tools for content monetization and audience engagement. The platform helps creators involve their audience and increase their earnings. Paysenger uses state-of-the-art technology as well as proprietary AI developed in collaboration with Dr. Tamay Aykut (Previously visiting assistant professor at Stanford University).
About BullPerks
BullPerks is the fairest and most community-dedicated decentralized VC and multichain launchpad. BullPerks offers tremendous opportunities to everyone who wants to invest in the best crypto projects on equal terms with VCs. The platform is fully oriented toward the community and provides low entry and access to early-stage projects for users.
