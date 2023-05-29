Life-science consultancy Advice Connect Inspire, LLC reaches €500M raised by portfolio companies
Advise Connect Inspire, LLC mentors and supports startups working on revolutionary solutions to improve global health through its flagship program, Gold Track.
Through Gold Track, startups gained access to invaluable mentorship, funding, and a network of industry experts, empowering them to make a lasting impact on patient care.”CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With a portfolio of over 40 companies, Cambridge-based Advise Connect Inspire, LLC (ACI) is committed to scaling startups and developing leaders who shape the future of healthcare. ACI launched its flagship program, Gold Track, three years ago and recently passed €500M raised by its portfolio companies.
Notably, therapeutics company PhagoMed based in Vienna joined Gold Track in the beginning of 2021 and was acquired by BioNTech for in a pre-series A acquisition in Q4, 2021.
More recently, Munich-based Smart4Diagnostics successfully closed a $3.9M bridge financing round, announced in early May 2023. The company is scaling up its digital pre-analytical monitoring system, and the funding round was backed by private investors, including VP Venture Partners and the SARSTEDT Group.
Gold Track’s participants are life-sciences startups in the post-seed to pre-Series A stage. The companies are scientifically and financially evaluated by a board of expert council members and a broader network of 200+ professionals with various medical, regulatory, and financial backgrounds. The program focuses on defining key value propositions, translating strategy to execution, and developing tomorrow’s industry leaders.
The board comprises seasoned experts from healthcare and venture capitals. Its most recent additions are Alexandra Gonçalves, Vice President of Medical Digital Health at Bristol Myers Squibb in Boston; Montserrat Vendrell, partner at Alta Life Sciences and co-founder of Aliath Bioventures in Barcelona; and Erich Greiner, co-founder and CEO at Cedrus Therapeutics, Inc.
“Our accelerator program catalysed for transformative growth and innovation in the European healthcare landscape. Through Gold Track, startups gained access to invaluable mentorship, funding, and a network of industry experts, empowering them to achieve breakthrough success, revolutionize the industry, and make a lasting impact on patient care,” said Steven Laken, Chief Executive Officer at ACI.
Find out more about how ACI is accelerating exciting startups in the life-sciences space through their Gold Track program at https://www.aci-lifesciences.com/gold-track/.
