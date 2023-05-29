PM IN SEOUL FOR 2023 KOREA-PACIFIC ISLANDS SUMMIT

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare is in Seoul, Republic of Korea for the inaugural ‘Korea- Pacific Islands Summit.’

The theme of the Korea – Pacific Islands Leaders’ Summit is “Navigating towards Co-Prosperity: Strengthening Cooperation with the Blue Pacific.”

This is the first such meeting involving Pacific Islands Leaders. Previously, the Korea -Pacific engagement was conducted only through senior officials and Foreign Ministerial levels.

Monday’s Korea- Pacific Islands Summit will be in two sessions.

The first session will be on ‘Korea-Pacific Islands Cooperation and Future Partnership’ where leaders will review the Korea-Pacific Islands relationship and share their views on the future direction of the cooperation.

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare will be presenting a statement in the first session specifically on Ocean governance, Maritime, and fisheries with special focus on marine pollution and nuclear issues.

The Second session will be on ‘Regional situation and cooperation in the International Arena.’

Shared universal values of freedom, democracy, the rule of law and human rights that guide their interactions.

In the Second session, Korea and the Pacific Islands leaders are expected to dialogue over seeking international cooperation in building resilience against climate change, address nuclear threats, cooperate on the health, ocean and people to people connection.

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare will also be having a number of bilateral meetings including one with the host of the Summit, President of the Republic of Korea, H.E Yoon Suk-Yeol on Monday morning.

Solomon Islands interest is in areas that will see stronger mutual relations that will benefit the people of both countries especially in development cooperation; economic recovery; climate change, disaster risk and resilience; ocean governance, maritime affairs and fisheries; and people-to-people exchanges.

Overall, the 2023 Korea-Pacific Islands Summit will further deepen bilateral and regional cooperation between Solomon Island and the rest of the PIF with the Republic of Korea in the face of global challenges.

Prime Minister Sogavare is being accompanied to the Korea- Pacific Islands Forum Summit by Hon. Jeremiah Manele, Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade and Hon Harry Kuma, Minister of Finance and Treasury and other Senior Government officials.

ENDS///

-GCU Press