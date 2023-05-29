Submit Release
News Search

There were 269 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,582 in the last 365 days.

EU condemns agreement to deploy Russian nuclear warheads on Belarusian territory

The European Union has condemned the agreement by Russia and Belarus to allow the deployment of Russian nuclear warheads on Belarusian territory. 

“This is a step which will lead to further extremely dangerous escalation,” EU High Representative Josep Borrell said in a statement published on 26 May.

The EU calls on Russia to abide by commitments the commitments it made in the Budapest Memorandum, under which Belarus eliminated all nuclear weapons from its territory, and on 3 January 2022, by signing the Joint Statement of the five nuclear-weapon states leaders that nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. 

“The Belarusian regime is an accomplice in Russia’s illegal and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine. We call on Belarusian authorities to put an immediate end to their support of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine,  and reverse decisions that can only contribute to heightening tensions in the region, and undermine Belarus’ sovereignty,” says Borrell. “Any attempt to further escalate the situation will be met by a strong and coordinated reaction.”

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU condemns agreement to deploy Russian nuclear warheads on Belarusian territory

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more