EU condemns agreement to deploy Russian nuclear warheads on Belarusian territory

The European Union has condemned the agreement by Russia and Belarus to allow the deployment of Russian nuclear warheads on Belarusian territory.

“This is a step which will lead to further extremely dangerous escalation,” EU High Representative Josep Borrell said in a statement published on 26 May.

The EU calls on Russia to abide by commitments the commitments it made in the Budapest Memorandum, under which Belarus eliminated all nuclear weapons from its territory, and on 3 January 2022, by signing the Joint Statement of the five nuclear-weapon states leaders that nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.

“The Belarusian regime is an accomplice in Russia’s illegal and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine. We call on Belarusian authorities to put an immediate end to their support of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, and reverse decisions that can only contribute to heightening tensions in the region, and undermine Belarus’ sovereignty,” says Borrell. “Any attempt to further escalate the situation will be met by a strong and coordinated reaction.”

Find out more

Press release