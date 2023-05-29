Submit Release
Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine focuses on supporting Ukraine to achieve its 2023 priority needs

On 25 May, the Steering Committee of the Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine met for the third time this year, in a virtual format. The Committee discussed the work of the Platform members to ensure that Ukraine’s urgent priority needs for early recovery this year are met and how to engage the private sector ahead of the upcoming Ukraine Recovery Conference 2023 in London.

The Platform plays a vital role as a catalyst for mobilising international commitments (from Platform members, international financial institutions, and EU Member States) to respond to Ukraine’s priority needs in 2023 and beyond.

The Steering Committee identified the next steps aimed at closing the financing gap between international contributions and urgent priority needs in Ukraine, identified in the second Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment report

Priority sectors include energy infrastructure, humanitarian demining, critical and social infrastructure, housing and support to the private sector. The EU is contributing to fast recovery with €1 billion, as announced by President von der Leyen during the EU-Ukraine Summit in February.

The Steering Committee decided to continue meeting regularly to coordinate its short and medium-term activities. The next Steering Committee meeting will take place in person on the margins of the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2023 that will take place on 21-22 June  in London.

