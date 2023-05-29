Ukraine: EU Career Days for youth from Kherson and Ternopil

The Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine invites students, representatives of NGOs, entrepreneurs, civil servants and active youth to take part in the EU Career Day organised this week.

On 29 and 30 May, the Kherson State University, now based in Ivano-Frankivsk, will hold a panel discussion on ‘Professional development and European integration’ and training on soft skills. More information about the event here.

On 31 May -1 June, Ivan Puluj Ternopil National Technical University in Ternopil will also host discussions on professional development and European integration, training on soft skills, and a job fair. Find out more about the event here.

The events will discuss labour market prospects for Ukrainian youth and business in the context of European integration, with a focus on current trends in the labour market and skills that employers expect from future employees.

Find out more

EU Delegation to Ukraine Facebook page