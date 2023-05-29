Submit Release
From Sultan Raev, TURKSOY Secretary General

AZERBAIJAN, May 29 - His Excellency, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President!

On behalf of the General Secretariat of the International Organization of Turkic Culture, TURKSOY, the Permanent Council of Ministers of Culture of participating countries and on my own behalf, I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency and brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the 28 May, Independence Day.

The Republic of Azerbaijan, which marks the 105th anniversary of Independence has achieved great accomplishments in political, economic and cultural fields and ensured peace and stability in the region thanks to wise and forward-looking policy of Your Excellency.

TURKSOY highly appreciates Your Excellency’s support to the organization, role in popularizing all-Turkic culture as well as cooperative relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan.

You can be assured that high-level cultural cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and TURKSOY, which marks its 30th anniversary this year, will develop even more and Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage will be worthily popularized from now on in the organization’s international projects.

I avail myself of this opportunity to wish good health and happiness to You and your family and peace and progress to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan.

Respectfully,

Sultan Raev

TURKSOY Secretary General

