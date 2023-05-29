Applover ranked 3rd on Clutch 100 Fastest-Growing Companies of 2023
On May 26th Applover has been ranked the 3rd fastest-growing company in 2023 by Clutch - leading global marketplace of B2B service providers.WROCAW, POLSKA, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 26th Applover has been ranked the 3rd fastest-growing company in 2023 by Clutch - leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Applover is a Full-Stack Digital Agency from Wrocław, Poland specialized in a diverse range of industries, including MedTech, FinTech, Streaming, Entertainment, and Blockchain, with a particular focus on HealthTech.
Over the past six years, Wrocław based digital agency has evolved from a modest startup into a company with 150 skilled tech experts and worldwide customers.
- It is a great joy, honor, and proof that nothing is impossible for our company's people. My heartfelt congratulations to the whole team! It is worth noting that we are ranked 1st among Polish companies listed in this ranking - says Piotr Sędzik, CEO and Co-Founder of Applover.
Clutch, the leading global platform for B2B service providers, meticulously compiles this annual list, spotlighting the top 100 fastest-growing firms based on revenue growth rates. The companies featured on this list achieved the highest dynamics of revenue growth in 2021-2022, confirmed by official financial data. This is the third consecutive year that Clutch has recognized its top 100 companies.
- A huge thank you to the Clutch team for this recognition, and of course, big applause for our Applover team. We couldn't have done this without you. As we look to the future, we're committed to continuing our journey of growth and turning more innovative visions into reality - sums up Jan Kamiński, CSO and Co-Founder of Applover.
Applover is a Wrocław-based Full-Stack digital agency. Her DNA is working on technologies for the most dynamic and recognizable entities on the domestic and global market. The company started its activity in 2016 as a group of 4 friends and technology enthusiasts, currently it is a company consisting of over 150 experts, which has implemented over 220 projects since its inception. Applover was recognized by Deloitte as a Rising Star (Fast 50 Tech) in the CEE region in 2019, and in 2020 and 2021 it was awarded in the main category of the FAST 50 ranking. In 2023, the company was ranked 260th in the FT 1000: Europe's Fastest Growing ranking Companies.
