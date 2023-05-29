KYAN Technologies obtains MOH approval in Singapore and will offer OPTIM.AI™ for cancer patients
OPTIM.AI™ is a Functional Precision Medicine Test that supports physicians to personalize treatmentsSINGAPORE, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KYAN Technologies Pte Ltd, a leading biotechnology company headquartered in Singapore, is proud to announce the licensing approval of its cutting-edge clinical laboratory facility. The approval enables KYAN to offer Optim.AITM, a Functional Precision Medicine test, to support oncologists in making clinical decisions when treating each of their cancer patients.
KYAN Technologies specializes in integrating small data AI and biological experiments through its proprietary platform. This innovative approach aims to redefine the development and delivery of therapies to patients. The newly licensed laboratory will conduct Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs), starting with offering guidance for lymphoma cases. KYAN will also offer research studies for other cancer indications, such as Colorectal and Breast Cancer. Furthermore, the technology platform will facilitate biopharma services, aiding the development of novel biopharmaceutical assets.
Located at the Temasek Life Science Laboratory, the clinical laboratory facility will play a pivotal role in KYAN Therapeutics' mission to bridge the gap in cancer care.
“Singapore becomes the first country to offer this breakthrough technology to support cancer patients. Our team is already hard at work to expand and bring our unique solution to millions of patients all over the world. The licensing approval of our lab moves us one step further to fulfil our mission", commented Mr. Hugo Saavedra, CEO of KYAN Therapeutics.
KYAN Therapeutics' newly licensed clinical laboratory also sets a new benchmark in functional precision medicine. Equipped with state-of-the-art technologies and staffed by a team of expert scientists, the laboratory will collaborate closely with leading academic institutions, clinical partners, and pharmaceutical companies. This collaborative approach aims to drive innovation and facilitate the translation of scientific discoveries into practical clinical applications, ultimately benefiting patients worldwide.
About KYAN Technologies Pte Ltd
KYAN Technologies is a biotechnology company that tackles the complexity of cancer by combining small data AI and biological experiments. Our technology platforms were developed in collaboration with UCLA and the National University of Singapore to redefine how therapies are developed and offered to patients. From drug development to personalized medicine, KYAN offers an efficient solution to identify the optimal outcome to millions of possible drug-dose combinations. KYAN’s technology has been peer reviewed in several reputable and high impact factor journals and implemented in multiple clinical studies. For more information, visit www.kyantechnologies.com.
