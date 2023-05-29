Truck-as-a-Service Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Truck-as-a-Service Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Truck-as-a-Service Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s truck-as-a-service market forecast, the truck-as-a-service market size is predicted to reach a value of $66.97 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 24.3 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global truck-as-a-service industry is due to increasing demand from the automotive industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest truck-as-a-service market share. Major truck-as-a-service companies include Daimler Truck AG., Fleet Advantage LLC., Fleet Complete., Trimble Inc., Volkswagen AG, Tata Motors Limited.

Truck-as-a-Service Market Segments

●By Service: Digital Freight Brokerage, Telematics, Data Analytics, Truck Platooning

●End-User: Chemicals, Pharmaceutical And Healthcare, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods, Food And Beverages, Other End-Users

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Truck-as-a-service refers to a type of service that is used when a large load is hauled from one location to another. Under Truck as a Service, each truck receives routine service, maintenance, inspections, and extended vehicle coverage during the truck's holding time. It can be used to deliver goods to merchants, relocate people's belongings to a new area, carry trucks to a dealership, and for other important hauling purposes.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC