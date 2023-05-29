SLS And LABSA Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s SLS And LABSA Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “SLS And LABSA Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s SLS and LABSA market forecast, the SLS and LABSA market size is predicted to reach a value of $5.41 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.6 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global SLS and LABSA industry is due to the increasing usage of personal care products. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest SLS and LABSA market share. Major SLS and LABSA companies include BASF SE, Solvey, Kao Corporation, Stepan Company, Sinopec Jinling Petrochemical Co.Ltd.
SLS And LABSA Market Segments
●By Product Type: Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS), Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulfonic Acid (LABSA)
●By Function: Cleansing, Emulsifying, Wetting, Additive, Coupling, Mercerizing, Other Functions
●By Application: Personal Care, Home Care, Pharmaceuticals, Textiles, Food And Beverages, Other Applications
●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS) and Linear Alkyl Benzene Sulfonic Acid (LABSA) refer to anionic surfactants. SLS and LABSA are used in the manufacturing of laundry powders and liquids, dishwashing liquids, and a variety of household cleaners.
