Neodymium Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 29, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Neodymium Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s neodymium market forecast, the neodymium market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.25 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.3 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global neodymium industry is due to the demand for electric vehicles across the world. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest neodymium market share. Major neodymium companies include Arafura Rare Earths Limited, China Rare Earth Holdings Limited, Lynas Rare Earths Ltd., Metall Rare Earth Limited.

Neodymium Market Segments

●By Products: Neodymium Metal, Neodymium Nitrate, Neodymium Oxide

●By Application: Permanent Magnets, Catalysts, Laser Crystals, Neodymium Glasses, Electric Capacitors, Metallurgy

●By End User: Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Wind Energy, Other Users

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Neodymium refers to a metallic element of the rare-earth family that ranges in color from silver-white to yellow. It conducts heat or electricity, and can be shaped into sheets. They are used to create powerful permanent magnets.

The Table Of Content For The Neodymium Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Neodymium Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Neodymium Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

