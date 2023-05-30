Explore Quality Taiwanese Sports Accessories at Outdoor Retailer Summer 2023

Visit Taiwantrade booth at OR Summer 2023 to bring a sample product home! Visit Taiwantrade.com to explore quality Taiwanese products.

TAITRA invites buyers to visit booth 33118-SO at OR Summer show in Salt Lake City from June 19th to 21st to explore quality sports accessories from Taiwan.

SALT LAKE CITY , UT, US, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Taiwantrade.com, a leading B2B platform administered by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), invites attendees of Outdoor Retailer Summer 2023 to visit booth 33118-SO. The event will take place from June 19th to 21st at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, offering a prime opportunity to discover a wide range of high-quality Taiwanese sports accessories.

Make an online appointment and visit Taiwantrade booth from June 19th to 21st, visitors will have a chance to bring a sports accessory sample home.

At booth 33118-SO, Taiwantrade.com will showcase an extensive selection of sports accessories designed to enhance performance and provide utmost comfort. Visitors can expect to explore an array of innovative and sustainable products, including sports socks, sports sunglasses, swimming goggles, knee supports, wrist guards, fishing boots, and more.

Here are some of the highlighted products to look out for:

 Fisherman's favorite UV400 PC polarized bifocal sunglasses (REF.7299-PCPLBF): These sunglasses offer UV400 protection and feature a polarized bifocal lens, providing both sun protection and improved near vision.

 Graphene Zinc Oxide Anti-Odor Arch Support Socks: Made with graphene anti-bacteria yarn, these socks offer a 96% deodorizing effect, ankle-length style, comfort band, and breathable cotton fabric.

 Cushion Open Blanket: A versatile accessory that transforms from a folded pillow to an unfolded blanket, perfect for outdoor activities.

 Safety Goggles: These goggles feature a dual-injected frame constructed from durable Polycarbonate and TPR material, ensuring both protection and comfort.

 Smart Bluetooth Multifunctional Glasses: These glasses are equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to answer calls, take pictures, listen to music, and enjoy the convenience of sunshade functionality.

 Double Layer Running Sock: Made with eco-friendly materials, these moisture-controlling socks feature a double-layer design for added support and lightness.

These are just a few examples of the wide range of sports accessories that will be available for exploration at Taiwantrade.com's booth 33118-SO. Each product showcases Taiwanese innovation, superior quality, and attention to detail.

Taiwantrade.com is excited to showcase Taiwanese premium sports accessories at Outdoor Retailer Summer 2023 and invites all buyers to visit Taiwantrade Hosiery Online Pavilion as well as Taiwantrade Optical Online Pavilion. TAITRA is proud to offer a diverse range of products that combine cutting-edge technology, functionality, and style. TAITRA invites buyers to visit Taiwantrade booth and webpages to discover the exceptional quality and innovation that Taiwanese manufacturers bring to the sports accessory industry."

About Taiwantrade.com: Taiwantrade.com is a leading B2B platform administered by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA). With over 70,000 Taiwanese suppliers and 660,000 product catalogs, Taiwantrade.com serves as a bridge connecting global buyers and quality Taiwanese products.

