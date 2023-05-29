Global Vehicle Subscription Market Is Projected To Grow At A 24% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Vehicle Subscription Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company’s Vehicle Subscription Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Vehicle Subscription Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers vehicle subscription market analysis and every facet of the vehicle subscription market. As per TBRC’s vehicle subscription market forecast, the vehicle subscription market size is predicted to reach a value of $13.04 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 24.7% through the forecast period.

Increased penetration of electric vehicle sales is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major vehicle subscription companies include Daimler AG, Drover Limited, Facedrive Inc., Open Road Auto Group, Primemover Mobility Technologies Private Limited, The Hertz Corporation, Porsche AG, Volvo Car Corporation.

Market Segments

1) By Vehicle Type: IC Powered Vehicle, Electric Vehicle

2) By Subscription: Single Brand, Multi Brand

3) By Service Provider: OEM or Captives, Mobility Providers, Technology Companies

4) By End Use: Business, Private

This subscription is a type of service which enables a consumer to drive away in an automobile instead of paying a monthly fee and having full access to the car without making a down payment. It is a business where a client pays on a recurring basis to use one or more automobiles.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Vehicle Subscription Market Overview

4. Vehicle Subscription Market Data

5. Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

