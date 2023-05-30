Basemark And FIC Partner To Deliver Immersive Mixed Reality for Automotive
EINPresswire.com/ -- The partnership between Basemark and FIC will offer a tightly integrated solution for OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to deliver stunning mixed reality applications and experiences in automotive cockpits.
Basemark, a leading automotive AR software provider based in Finland, and First International Computer Inc. (FIC), a leading Heads-Up Display (HUD) provider based in Taiwan, announced today a partnership to develop world-leading automotive Mixed Reality (MR) solutions.
As vehicles become more intelligent and displays get larger, it becomes important to show the right information, at the right time, and right place in the driver’s line of sight. By projecting important information such as collision warnings, navigation instructions etc. directly onto the windshield, the need for drivers to constantly look down is eliminated, allowing them to keep their eyes focused on the road. When implemented correctly this results in a significant improvement in driving safety & comfort.
To enable immersive AR and MR projections on the windshield of a vehicle, one needs a high contrast, high brightness display technology with large enough virtual image and distance perception. FIC AR HUD display delivers well on these parameters. Basemark's Rocksolid AR software integrates seamlessly with FIC AR HUD displays, facilitating rapid and easy development of series production quality AR applications.
FIC is a global provider of automotive electronic design, manufacturing services, supply chain management, and system integration solutions for OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. They are recognized as a leading provider of award-winning AR HUDs, IVIs, and instrument clusters. FIC's unique AR HUD utilizes laser technology combined with optical glass to display rich virtual images, resulting in increased driving vision and high-contrast, high-brightness imagery. A new generation of AR HUDs from FIC has a longer image distance perception (VID 25 – 20 meters) and a large virtual image (FOV 20 - 50 degrees).
“We’re excited to welcome FIC to the Rocksolid Partner Ecosystem. We invite any company interested in seeing our latest & greatest AR solution to schedule a meeting with us for a demonstration to experience how AR and MR increase safety and comfort, as well as trust between the driver & the car, “ says Tero Sarkkinen, CEO and founder of Basemark.
“It’s a great honour to partner with Basemark, a well-known AR software development company in Finland. We believe our cooperation will definitely bring both of us to the next step of successful business,” says Alex Dee, Innovative Department GM of FIC.
About Basemark
Basemark Oy is a forerunning provider of software & tooling solutions for advanced automotive AR application development – Video AR, AR Navigation, AR HUDs and AR Clusters. The company was founded in Helsinki in 2015 and has operations in Finland, Germany and the US. Basemark is the developer of Rocksolid AR, which consists of automotive AR developer tools, SDKs and runtimes that are optimized for automotive SW & HW environments. Basemark also develops system performance evaluation tools such as Basemark Automotive Testing Suite. For more information, please visit www.basemark.com.
Basemark and Rocksolid are trademarks or registered trademarks of Basemark Oy. All other mentioned brands may be the property of their respective owners.
Sami Niska
Basemark Oy
+358 50 4876582
sami.niska@basemark.com