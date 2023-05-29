MON CARBONE Redefines Luxury Travel with Groundbreaking Carbon Fiber Luggage at Pitti Immagine Uomo 104
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, MON CARBONE officially announced their participation at the 104th edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo, one of the most revered male fashion events worldwide. A luxury lifestyle brand that has evolved from consumer electronics to the travel goods industry over the years, MON CARBONE is the sole representative of Taiwan exhibiting in Florence this year. Their team is dedicated to a single purpose: to break through the limitations of carbon fiber, a rare material associated with industrial usage in aerospace and supercar industries, and apply it in such a way that a wider public can experience its extraordinary properties.
At the heart of MON CARBONE's product line is the flagship BLACKDIAMOND luggage. Boasting the title of the world's most advanced carbon fiber luggage, BLACKDIAMOND is poised to disrupt the market with its sophisticated technology and minimalist style. The meticulously designed BLACKDIAMOND specifically caters to discerning business travelers who seek distinctive elegance and uncompromising quality in the post-pandemic era. Featuring four stunning color variants and two closure versions, it offers a personalized touch to suit individual preferences.
The company’s founder and CEO Ming Chen talked about why their luggage is so unique. "Carbon fiber is renowned for its exceptional strength, resilience, and lightweight nature. However, when employed in lifestyle products, it often exhibits brittleness and susceptibility to fractures," he explained. "To address this, we have developed our proprietary manufacturing process, FLEXTREME™, which ingeniously transforms the rigidity of carbon fiber into flexibility. This breakthrough allows us to craft a thin yet impact-resistant and lightweight luggage shell."
MON CARBONE invited Michael Young, one of the UK’s most sought-after industrial designers, to conceive the design of the luggage. When asked about his inspiration behind the project, Michael could not hide his excitement. “I wanted to design a no nonsense piece, something that I have always looked for but never found.” Nonetheless, the development process did not always go without challenges. “Having worked on carbon bicycles and furnishing in the past we understood the techniques and limitations of the factory. Whilst this does look like a rather classic form, it was in fact a complex thing to achieve,” he explained.
In addition to the highly anticipated BLACKDIAMOND, MON CARBONE will also showcase its upcoming collection of small leather goods, as well as the outstanding results of previous co-branding campaigns with luxury car manufacturers, including Lexus and Volvo. If you are interested to experience the miracle of carbon fiber with your own eyes, you’re welcome to visit MON CARBONE’s showcase in the Fantastic Classic section located on the ground floor of the Central Pavilion, stand B/22.
