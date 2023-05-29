Filmbelize Signs Deal with Film and Music Entrepreneurs

BELIZE CITY, BELIZE, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FILMBELIZE is proud to announce an unprecedented agreement that will change the landscape of the media and entertainment sector in Belize. Today’s agreement with Main Man Films LLC (a global content creation company) and WMGW (an independent international music distribution company) will result in tremendous development and promotion while growing the film/music industry in Belize.

After years of collaboration, this milestone moment marks the birth of Belize Global Media LLC (BGM). Supported by industry veterans with over 75 years of combined experience, BGM will become the go-to hub for local and international creatives, fostering the growth and distribution of media content for the Belize entertainment market.

About Belize Global Media LLC

Founded in 2023, Belize Global Media LLC (BGM) is designed to be a hub for local and international creatives to stimulate, promote and distribute media content for the Belize entertainment market.

About #FILMBELIZE

Established in 2008 By Nigel Miguel, #FILMBELIZE promotes and enhances opportunities for music and film creatives within the country of Belize. “We have always had the desire to introduce the world to Belize and all that the country has to offer from a creative standpoint. Belize is a country full of talented people just waiting for a chance to tell original stories,” says Miguel.

About WMGW

WMGW ( Wiggins Music Group Worldwide ) an Independent international music distribution company, Co-Founded in 2006 by Gerald Wiggins. WMGW partners with global multimedia companies to distribute their content in over 100 countries. This includes several international 24-hour streaming networks and a catalog of 10,000+ digital downloads – including independent films, music, and audiobooks. WMGW enhances brand awareness while enabling independent content owners to expand beyond their local market. Using a proprietary technology platform providing distribution, marketing, and internet business services, WMGW offers efficiency and control via top digital, mobile, and online and streaming retailers.

About MMF

Main Man Films , LLC founded in 2002 by Arthur O.Thomas, Led by a member of the Producers Guild of America (PGA), Main Man Films LLC (MMF) strives to facilitate the telling of untold stories for unserved and under-served audiences. Whether creating compelling ideas, providing media consultation, or producing digital content, MMF successfully collaborates with creatives from around the world to produce unique television, film, and music experiences. To date, MMF has produced content in Belize, Zimbabwe, Japan, Singapore, Nigeria, South Africa, and the United States, living up to their belief in "Stories Crossing Borders".

For media inquiries or more information about BGM, please email, info@filmbelize.org