Automotive SoC Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Automotive SoC Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Global Automotive SoC Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the automotive SoC market. As per TBRC’s automotive SoC market forecast, the automotive SoC market size is predicted to reach a value of $34.77 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.2% through the forecast period.

Increasing demand for electric vehicles across the world is expected to propel the market's growth going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest automotive SoC market share. Major automotive SoC market leaders include Texas Instruments Incorporated, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, NEC Corporation, NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation.

Market Segments

1) By Offerings: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

3) By Application: Infotainment System SOCs, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Intelligent Transport System, In-Vehicle Networking System, Connected Vehicle Platform

These types of SoC (systems-on-chips) refers to a powerful semiconductor device that runs complex algorithms and includes many hardware accelerator brains that use multiple specialized processing units on a single chip. It includes technology communicating from inside and outside the vehicle, transferring valuable data around - either commercial information or information relevant to automobile management and safety.

