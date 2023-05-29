Golf Cart And Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Golf Cart And Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Golf Cart And Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s golf cart and neighborhood electric vehicle (NEV) market forecast, the golf cart and neighborhood electric vehicle (NEV) market size is predicted to reach a value of $6.26Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.9 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global golf cart and neighborhood electric vehicle (NEV) industry is due to the technological advancement. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest golf cart and neighborhood electric vehicle (NEV) market share. Major golf cart and neighborhood electric vehicle (NEV) market companies include Bradshaw Electric Vehicles, Dongfeng Electric Vehicles Co. Ltd., Textron Inc., DY Corporation, Yamaha Golf-Car.

Golf Cart And Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market Segments

●By Type: Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV), Golf Cart

●By Engine: Gas Powered Engines, Electric-Powered Engines

●By Application: Golf Courses, Private Clubs, Commercial, Other Applications

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A golf cart is a self-propelled vehicle created to move golfers and their gear around a golf course. A neighborhood electric vehicle (NEV) is a battery-powered vehicle capable of operating at a top speed of 25 mph and can carry a maximum load of 3,000 lbs.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Golf Cart And Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Golf Cart And Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

