First and Last Mile Delivery Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s First and Last Mile Delivery Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “First and Last Mile Delivery Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s first and last mile delivery market forecast, the first and last mile delivery market size is predicted to reach a value of $250.77 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.8 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global first and last mile delivery industry is due to the rising e-commerce. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest first and last mile delivery market share. Major first and last mile delivery market companies include FedEx Corporation, DHL Global Forwarding, Cargo Carriers Limited., J&J Global Limited., United Parcel Services Inc.
First and Last Mile Delivery Market Segments
●By Type: Dry Goods, Postal, Liquid Goods
●By Vehicle Type: Light Duty Vehicle, Medium Duty Vehicle, Heavy Duty Vehicle
●By End Use: Chemical, Pharmaceutical And Healthcare, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods, Hi Tech Product, Food And Beverage, Other End Uses
●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
First-and last-mile delivery refers to the transportation of completed goods from the factory to a distribution center and an end customer. It is the supply chain that signifies the beginning and end of the fulfillment process. They are used for the transportation of goods.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. First and Last Mile Delivery Market Drivers And Restraints
5. First and Last Mile Delivery Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
