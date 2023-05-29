Global Veterinary Oncology Market Is Projected To Grow At A 11% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Veterinary Oncology Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Veterinary Oncology Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers veterinary oncology market analysis and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the veterinary oncology market size is predicted to reach a value of $0.55 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 11.5% through the forecast period.

The growing prevalence of cancer in pets is expected to propel the veterinary oncology market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest veterinary oncology market share. Major players in the market include PetCure Oncology, Zoetis Inc, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc., Accuray Incorporated, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, One Health Company, Regeneus Ltd., VetDC Inc.

Veterinary Oncology Market Segmentation

1) By Therapy: Surgery, Radiology, Chemotherapy, Other Therapies

2) By Animal Type: Equine, Canine, Feline, Other Animal Types

3) By Cancer Type: Lymphoma, Mast Cell Cancer, Mammary And Squamous Cell Cancer, Other Cancer Types

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9533&type=smp

This type of oncology refers to the diagnosis and treatment of cancer by specially trained experts to integrate cancer treatment with underlying conditions with sustaining a quality of life in animals. It deals with cancer medicine and treatment services in animals.

Read More On The Full Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-oncology-global-market-report

