UZBEKISTAN, May 28 - The President of Uzbekistan congratulates the Leader of Türkiye on his convincing victory in the presidential elections

On May 28, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, during a telephone conversation, sincerely congratulated the President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his convincing, historic victory in the presidential elections held today.

It was emphasized that the high voter turnout and the results of the second round of voting testify to the convincing support of the friendly Turkish people for the policy and course of reforms of the incumbent Head of State.

During the conversation, current issues of further deepening comprehensive strategic partnership and enhancing multifaceted collaboration between Uzbekistan and Türkiye were also considered.

It was agreed to continue active contact at all levels to prepare the agenda for the Council’s next meeting at the highest level.

The heads of state also exchanged views on the issues of international politics and regional interaction.

Source: UzA