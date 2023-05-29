Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s automotive carbon fiber composites parts market forecast, the automotive carbon fiber composites parts market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 36.24 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 15.9 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global automotive carbon fiber composites parts industry is due to the surging demand for electric vehicles. Europe region is expected to hold the largest automotive carbon fiber composites parts market share. Major automotive carbon fiber composites parts companies include Plasan Carbon Composites, Faurecia SE, Toray Industries Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites (MCFC).
Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts Market Segments
● By Type: Brake Discs, Brake Pads, Battery Housing, Mirror Housing, Chassis, Pillars, Other Types
● By Resin: Thermoplastic, Thermoset
● By Application: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Automotive carbon fiber composite parts refer to automotive parts made up of carbon fiber composite material. They are used to reduce the weight of the vehicle to make it more energy efficient.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
