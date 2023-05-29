Meri Bebe Tiffin Introduces Health-Boosting Tiffin Packages with Raw Fruits for Improved Well-being

Meri Bebe Head Chef Preparing a vegetarian Curry

Meri Bebe Tiffin Introduces Health-Boosting Indian Tiffin Service with Raw Fruits for Improved Wellbeing For International Students & Busy Individuals in Surrey

Cooking is all about people. Food is maybe the only universal thing that really has the power to bring everyone together. No matter what culture, everywhere around the world,people get together to eat” — Guy Fieri

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Meri Bebe Tiffin, a leading tiffin delivery service in Surrey, BC, is thrilled to announce the launch of their innovative tiffin packages designed to enhance customer health and well-being. By combining the flavors of authentic Indian vegetarian Daal/Sabzi and Roti (Chapatis) with the nutritional benefits of raw fruits, Meri Bebe Tiffin is revolutionizing the way people approach their meals.

According to recent scientific research, incorporating raw fruits and vegetables into our diet before consuming carbohydrates like rice and Roti has shown significant health advantages. Studies have indicated that consuming raw fruits and veggies prior to a meal can provide various benefits, such as improved digestion, enhanced nutrient absorption, increased energy levels, and overall better health.

Meri Bebe Tiffin understands the importance of promoting a healthy lifestyle and has carefully curated lunch boxes that cater to these scientific findings. By including a serving of raw fruits with each meal, customers can conveniently enjoy the numerous advantages of this dietary practice without any additional effort or preparation.

"We are excited to introduce our health-focused tiffin packages to the Surrey community," said Balwinder Kaur, Founder and Head Chef at Meri Bebe Tiffin. "We firmly believe that good food is the foundation of a healthy life. By providing our customers with nutritious Indian vegetarian Dal, Sabji and Roti, along with a serving of raw fruits, we aim to make a positive impact on their overall well-being."

Meri Bebe's tiffin delivery service has gained immense popularity in Surrey for its delectable and authentic Indian cuisine, prepared with high-quality ingredients and traditional recipes. With the addition of raw fruits to their tiffin packages, the company is taking a step further in ensuring their customers receive a holistic and balanced meal.

To support their claims regarding the health benefits of raw fruits and vegetables, Meri Bebe Tiffin encourages customers to explore the following reputable sources:

"Intake of Raw Fruits and Vegetables Is Associated With Better Mental Health Than Intake of Processed Fruits and Vegetables": https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fpsyg.2018.00487/full

"Mindful Eating: A Scientific Approach Based On Research": https://www.meribebe.ca/scientific-approach-to-eating.html

"Vegetables Consumption and its Benefits on Diabetes": https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Joao-Dias-36/publication/316631106_Vegetables_Consumption_and_its_Benefits_on_Diabetes/links/5dfe43b292851c8364907bfe/Vegetables-Consumption-and-its-Benefits-on-Diabetes.pdf

"A Close Look at Nutrition in Popular Street Foods Like India & Mexico (South America)": https://www.meribebe.ca/indian-mexican-street-food-research.html

Customers can place their orders conveniently through the Meri Bebe Tiffin website or by calling their dedicated customer support helpline. The tiffin packages are available for both individual and family-sized portions, offering flexibility and convenience for every customer.

Meri Bebe Tiffin remains committed to providing wholesome meals that contribute to their customers' overall health and well-being. With their new tiffin packages featuring raw fruits, the company aims to empower individuals to make informed dietary choices and embrace a healthier lifestyle.

For more information about Meri Bebe Tiffin and their tiffin delivery service, please visit https://www.meribebe.ca/about-us.html .

Media Contact:

Name: Meri Bebe - Indian Punjabi Tiffin & Meal Delivery Service Surrey Delta Langley Vancouver Burnaby Abbotsford

Address: 7846 127 St, Surrey, BC, Canada V3W 4B3

Phone: +1 (604) 388-5541

Email: tiffin@meribebe.ca

Website: https://www.meribebe.ca/

