Celebrity Chefs Who Care Event to benefit The Ashely Lauren Foundation
Top Chefs Unite to Make a DifferenceOCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ, USA, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: Monica Vermeulen
mvermeulen@ashleylaurenfoundation.org
Top Chefs Unite to Make a Difference
Chefs Who Care event to benefit The Ashely Lauren Foundation.
Get ready to embark on a culinary journey through La Riviera D'Italia, accompanied by the finest Italian wine and spirits, at the highly anticipated Chefs Who Care event. Taking place on Monday, July 17, 2023 from 5-9pm at The English Manor in Ocean Township, NJ, this premiere gathering of renowned chefs from New York City and New Jersey aims to raise funds and awareness for The Ashley Lauren Foundation and honoring Sir Gary Kong. The Foundation provides much-needed hope, help, and support for children with cancer and their families throughout the State of New Jersey.
Prepare to indulge your senses as the Chefs Who Care event brings together the mastery of top culinary artists. These talented chefs will showcase the exquisite cuisine of La Riviera D'Italia, offering guests an unparalleled gastronomic experience. Paired with premium Italian wine and spirits, this celebration of flavors will transport attendees to the heart of Italy.
"We are very excited for this year's roster of industry veterans and Michelin star chefs. Some of the participating chefs will include Chef Jacques Torres, Chef Cesare Cassella, Chef Silvia Barban, Chef Ariane Duarte, Chef Jesse Jones, Chef Angelo Competiello, Chef Surbhi Sahni, Chef Joe Murphy, Chef Joe Settepani and Chef Fabrizio Facchini with more chefs coming on board each day,” said Gennaro Pecchia, Co-Chair of the event, Co-host of The Good Food Fellas on Spotify. “Additionally, we have partnered with Calvisius Caviar, Urbani Truffles, San Pellegrino and other luxury brands for the evening," added Eric Vitale, Co-Chair of the event, Eric Vitale Photography.
As renowned chefs generously donate their time and talent to support a worthy cause, Chefs Who Care is a testament to the generosity and compassion of the culinary community. With their culinary prowess, they aim to make a positive impact on the lives of children battling cancer and their families.
The Ashley Lauren Foundation, the beneficiary of this remarkable event, has been providing vital assistance to children with cancer and their families in New Jersey for almost two decades. “I founded this organization in 2005 based on my own experience when my daughter Ashley Lauren, was
diagnosed with cancer at the age of three,” shared Monica Vermeulen, Founder and Executive Director of The Ashley Lauren Foundation. Through various programs and initiatives, the Foundation offers financial, emotional and material support, ensuring that families have the resources they need to navigate the challenges of pediatric cancer. “This event will strengthen our ability to bring much-needed resources and assistance to children and their families who are facing the horrific disease of pediatric cancer,” continued Vermeulen. All proceeds from the Chefs Who Care event will directly benefit The Ashley Lauren Foundation and its noble mission.
“We are so honored to announce our Humanitarian Award Recipient for the event - Sir Gary Kong,” stated Vermeulen. Sir Gary came to America at 16-years-old from China without family or a dollar to his name. He overcame adversity, learning the English language to pursue his lifelong passion - the American dream. With humble beginnings, he worked in the kitchens of 5-Star Restaurants, saving his money, buying a real estate property each year, and helping others. He ultimately became a Sous Chef.
After his gratitude and experience that he acquired in the culinary industry, he pursued his lifelong goal of becoming a Chinese American entrepreneur. Today he is a self-made businessman & real estate developer, but his greatest passion is philanthropy. He believes in giving back through supporting his Flushing community & outside charity organizations fighting the good fight. His humanitarian efforts are beyond reproach & have been nationally recognized. “We would like to thank Sir Gary for the special donations from his winery and brewery, The 1 Wine and NY Classic Beer,” noted Vermeulen.
"We are thrilled to host the Chefs Who Care event and bring together these incredible culinary talents for an evening of culinary delights," said Vitale. "By joining forces with The Ashley Lauren Foundation, we can make a significant difference in the lives of children with cancer and their families. This event is not just about enjoying exceptional cuisine; it's about coming together as a community to provide hope and help to those who need it most."
Guests attending the Chefs Who Care event can anticipate an exceptional evening filled with unforgettable flavors, live entertainment, and the opportunity to bid on unique culinary experiences and exclusive items in the silent auction. It is a night that promises to inspire, uplift, and create lasting memories.
Tickets for the Chefs Who Care event are $175 per person and are available for purchase at
AshleyLaurenFoundation.org. The proceeds will go directly towards supporting the programs and services provided by The Ashley Lauren Foundation.
For more information about the Chefs Who Care event, including sponsorship opportunities and media inquiries, please contact: Monica Vermeulen, Executive Director, 732.414.1625.
About The Ashley Lauren Foundation:
The Ashley Lauren Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing hope and help to children in New Jersey who are affected by cancer. The foundation offers direct financial assistance, emotional support, and various programs to improve the quality of life for children and their families as they undergo treatment. For more information, please visit AshleyLaurenFoundation.org.
Note to editors:
Press passes are available upon request. High-resolution images and interviews with chefs and foundation representatives can be arranged.
Michael Jacobson
Madison Avenue Agency
email us here