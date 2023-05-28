Submit Release
Foundation stone was laid for first multi-apartment residential quarter in the city of Lachin

AZERBAIJAN, May 28 - 28 May 2023, 17:10

A foundation stone has been laid for the first multi-apartment residential quarter in the city of Lachin.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event.

The head of state was informed about the residential quarter.

The projected area of the residential quarter is 16.3 hectares. The quarter will have residential buildings, sport complex and other facilities.

There will be a total of 462 apartments in the residential buildings including 45 one-room, 126 two-room, 180 three-room and 108 four-room ones. The quarter is scheduled to accommodate 1630 people.

The head of state laid a foundation stone of the residential quarter.

President Ilham Aliyev examined the construction of the sport complex in its finishing stage.

