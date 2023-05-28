Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev has made a phone call to President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan

AZERBAIJAN, May 28 - 28 May 2023, 21:05

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made a phone call to President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The head of state congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the victory in the presidential elections.

President Ilham Aliyev evaluated this victory as the Turkish people’s trust in the policy pursued by Recep Tayyip Erdogan and expressed confidence that all-round development of Türkiye would continue under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the years to come.

The head of state wished new successes to Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his activities in the name of welfare of the people of Türkiye and progress of the country.

The President of Türkiye thanked President Ilham Aliyev for congratulations and warm words and extended congratulations on the occasion of the Independence Day.

The President of Azerbaijan expressed gratitude for the congratulation.

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan invited Recep Tayyip Erdogan to pay an official visit to our country.

The invitation was accepted with gratitude.

The heads of state expressed confidence that fraternal and brotherly relations between our countries would continue to develop successfully in all fields.

During the telephone conversation, the issues related to prospects for cooperation were discussed.

