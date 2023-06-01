Latest Scripophily Journal is Available to Members on International Bond & Share Society (IBSS) Website

International Bond & Share Society - Scripophily Standard Oil Trust Stock Certificate signed by John D. Rockefeller International Bond & Share Society

Scripophily is the name of the hobby of collecting old stock and bond certificates. The IBSS is the leading organization in this field.

Collecting Scripophily is contagious and you will meet some interesting people by joining International Bond and Share Society.” — Bob Kerstein, Founder Scripophily.com

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Bond & Share Society (AKA IBSS ) is an association of people interested in Scripophily. The society was founded in 1978 as a non-profit organization with the goal to promote, encourage and develop all aspects of scripophily. The IBSS has members all over the world and is funded exclusively by the members. The society publishes a Scripophily Magazine three times a year.

The Society is led by volunteers for the benefit of its Members, who have a mutual interest in educating, collecting and sharing information of bond,

stock and share certificates and company histories. The Society provide a platform to interact with the academic community, museums, members and the general public to share the knowledge and history of these financial documents. The Society welcomes new and old collectors in its efforts to promote the hobby to current and future generations. Scripophily is the study and collection of stocks and bonds. Some people refer to scripophily as a specialized field of numismatics. Scripophily is an interesting area of collecting due to both the inherent beauty of some historical documents as well as the interesting historical context of each document.

The latest Scripophily Magazine (May 2023 – Issue Number 121) is now available to members. Some of the articles include:

- $214,000 paid at Christies for one of a series of rare Franklin-signed and designed bonds securing French financing for the American Revolution;

- Report on the January 2022 convention of the National Stock and Bond Show in the

Washington DC area;

- Stock and bond replicas printed on decorative objects like glasses, towels, pens and the like;

- The review of the Annual Washington DC show;

- Nineteenth century painting of Niagara Falls on stocks, bonds and paper money;

- The top sixty highest prices obtained by stocks and bonds at auction since 1978;

- Review of stock and bond auctions around the world and much more."

Scripophily (scrip-ah-fil-ly) is the name of the hobby of collecting old stock and bond certificates. Certificate values range from a few dollars to more than $500,000 for the most unique and rare items. Over the years, tens of thousands of scripophily buyers worldwide include casual collectors, corporate archives, business executives, museums and serious collectors. Due to the computer age, more and more stock and bonds are issued electronically which means fewer paper certificates are being issued. As a result, demand for paper certificates is increasing while supply is decreasing.

Scripophily gained recognition as a hobby around 1970. The word “scripophily” was coined by combining words from English and Greek. The word “scrip” represents an ownership right and the word “philos” means to love. Today there are thousands of collectors worldwide in search of scarce, rare, and popular stocks and bonds.

A part of Scripophily is the area of financial history. Over the years there have been millions of companies which needed to raise money for their business. In order to do so, the founders of these companies issued securities. Generally speaking, they either issued an equity security in the form of stock or a debt security in the form of a bond. However, there are many varieties of equity and debt instruments.

Each certificate is a piece of history about a company and its business. Some companies became major successes, while others were acquired and merged with other companies. Some companies and industries were successful until they were replaced by new technologies. The color, paper, signatures, dates, stamps, cancellations, borders, pictures, vignettes, industry, stock broker, name of company, transfer agent, printer, and holder name all add to the uniqueness of the hobby.

The IBSS is the leading international organization for collectors, dealers and auctioneers in this field. Everybody interested in buying, selling and collecting Scripophily should become a member.

Benefits include access to all of the online resources available to members including an online forum where you can contact experts to answer questions about your old stocks and bonds and build relationships with fellow collectors, galleries of rare and beautiful scripophily pieces, and news

To find out more of becoming a member click here https://scripophily.org/membership/join/.

For more information on Scripophily please visit https://scripophily.org, https://www.scripophily.com, https://www.oldcompany.com, , https://rmsmythe.com, or call 1-703-787-3552