Scripophily.com's RM Smythe Old Company Stock Research Service Celebrates 144 Years of Continuous Services Since 1880

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RM Smythe Old Company Stock Research Service is celebrating 144 years of continuous old stock and bond research services. The service was founded in 1880 by Roland M. Smythe and was later expanded with the addition of Marvyn Scudder and Robert D. Fisher. In 2011, Scripophily.com, the parent company of Old Company Research Service, acquired the old stock & bond business research service correspondence, archives and copyrights from Herzog & Co., Inc. (formally R.M. Smythe Old Stock Research Services). The acquisition included all reference material published by the Marvyn Scudders Manuals, the Robert D. Fisher Manuals, and Herzog & Co., Inc.

We have a data base that has successfully amalgamated the archives, repositories and resources into our proprietary information management systems for the past 144 years. Under the direction of trained old stock research professionals, we continue to demonstrate a continual commitment to quality and value with efficient access to this previously hard to recover information for a cost effective price. Our clients include indiviaulals as well as

The old company and securities research service provides investigative analysis for financial and accounting firms, professionals, attorneys, investors, estates and trusts in cases of questioned securities and lost company identities. The research investigations will probe into the corporate history, capital changes, mergers, acquisitions, bankruptcies, legal proceedings, regulatory filings, and analysis of companies to assess the disposition of financial holdings.

In addition to the potential redeemable value sought by investors, Scripophily.com offers insight into the secondary historical finance market by assessing any possible collectible value. SCRIPOPHILY is the hobby of collecting authentic old stock and bond certificates. The name resulted from the combining of the English and Greek words "scrip” represents an ownership right and the word "philos" meaning to love.

Stock certificates are collected and given as gifts because of their historical significance, beauty and artwork, autographs, notoriety, as well as many other factors. The supply of new certificates reaching the collector market has been substantially reduced due to changes in state laws and stock exchanges rules. Many companies are no longer required to issue physical stock and bond certificates, a process called “dematerialization.”

Scripophily (scrip-ah-fil-ly) is the name of the hobby of collecting old stock and bond certificates. Certificate values range from a few dollars to more than $500,000 for the most unique and rare items. Tens of thousands of Scripophily buyers worldwide include casual collectors, corporate archives, business executives, museums and serious collectors. Due to the computer age, more and more stock and bonds are issued electronically which means fewer paper certificates are being issued. As a result, demand for paper certificates is increasing while supply is decreasing.

Our company has been featured on CNBC, USA Today, Associated Press, Wall Street Journal, Reuters, Nightline, Today Show, Baltimore Sun, and Washington Post and in many other media publications. Scripophily.com has items on display in museums around the world.

Scripophily.com /Old Company Research Service, founding member of the Old Stock Exchange, is the successor company to all material published by the Marvyn Scudders Manuals, the Robert D. Fisher Manuals,R.M. Smythe Stock Research Service, and the Herzog & Co., Inc. obsolete research services. These services have been performed continuously for over 143 years since 1880. We are the leading provider of authentic stock certificates, autographs, and old company stock research services.

Scripophily.com and Old Company Research Services was founded by Bob Kerstein (Bob.com). Bob is a retired CPA and CGMA, and has more than 48 years of senior management experience in the Cellular, Cable TV, Satellite, Internet, Professional Sports and Entertainment Industries. Bob is also the President of the Professional Scripophily Traders Association (PSTA) and a board member of the International Bond and Share Society.

For more information on Scripophily.com®, visit https://www.scripophily.com, https://www.oldcompany.com, https://www.scripophily.net, http://www.RMSmythe.com, http://www.bob.us, or call 1-703-787-3552.

About

CORPORATE PROFILE Scripophily.com LLC, The Gift of History and RM Smythe, are leading providers of collectible stock and bond certificates and other old paper items. We provide research information on old stocks and companies through our affiliated company RM Smythe Old Company Research at RM Smythe.com and OldCompany.com. Our Old Company Stock Research Service is the successor to the archives, publishing rights and copyrights on obsolete research reference material published by the RM Smythe, Marvyn Scudders Manuals, the Robert D. Fisher Manuals, and the Herzog & Co., Inc. obsolete research services, which have performed expert old stock research services continuously since 1880. We are committed to help promote the importance of financial history around the world. In doing this, we will professionally provide unique products and services to our customers in a competitive manner. We will always strive for 100% customer satisfaction.

