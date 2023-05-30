WiT Group Awarded Three 2023 Hermes Awards for Creativity
WiT Group, a performance-based digital marketing agency, receives multiple awards for creativity
As a digital lead generation agency, winning awards for creativity is a feather in our cap. We can attribute the recent improvement in our creative work to our Creative Director Aidan Eaton”CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WiT Group is thrilled to announce that they have been awarded three Hermes Creative Awards for their exceptional strategic marketing and social advertising campaigns, as well as their innovative video work. The 17th annual award competition pays tribute to the contributions of creative professionals involved in developing, writing, and designing emerging media, for paid and volunteer projects alike. WiT Group is honored to receive recognition for their efforts and they are equally thrilled to be a part of the distinguished community of accomplished marketing and communication award winners.
— Josh Mangum
The Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) oversees and judges the highly-regarded Hermes Creative Awards. The association draws its membership from various professional sectors, including marketing, advertising, public relations, communication, media production, and freelancing, with thousands of members around the world.
WiT Group’s expertise has been recognized with three incredible awards:
Platinum Hermes Award
Nutrition HealthWorks SEO Campaign
The highest honor - a Platinum Hermes Award was bestowed upon them for their exceptional fully-realized, long-term SEO strategy for Nutrition HealthWorks, a dietitian and nutritionist company with over 19 locations in North Carolina and Georgia. WiT Group has provided SEO services for years including local SEO, content SEO, and technical SEO. The campaign has resulted in explosive growth for the client, Nutrition HealthWorks, who has expanded to into 2 additional markets in the past 16 months.
Gold Hermes Awards
DebtMD - Creativity in Social Advertising Design
& On Deck Baseball - Video Creativity
WiT Group received a Gold Hermes Award for Graphic Design in Social Advertising for their campaign work with Debt MD, a rising financial solutions company. The well-designed graphic ads drive home the crushing anxiety created by debt, alluding to the feeling of relief one may find when discovering a solution in partnership with DebtMD. Additionally, the performance-based marketing agency was awarded a Gold Hermes Award for creative video work with On Deck Baseball Skill and Development Academy(1). WiT Group produced a winning video strategy that would appeal to the ideal audience of prospective talent for the baseball academy - parents of hopeful young baseball prospects.
The recognition of their commitment and passion in these areas is deeply appreciated, and WiT Group remains committed to delivering exceptional results for all their clients.
About WiT Group:
WiT Group is a high-performing digital marketing and creative advertising agency. Their reputation as a leading performance marketing agency has been built on their expertise in B2B and B2C inbound lead generation. WiT Group’s primary objective is to make their clients successful by consistently exceeding expectations and by taking a results-driven approach to digital marketing. By adhering to its “Whatever it Takes” attitude, WiT Group finds creative solutions for driving success online.
Aidan Eaton
WiT Group
+1 704-336-9018
OnDeck Baseball Skill & Development Academy