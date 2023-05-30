Tina Turner's Buddhism legacy noted by Black Buddhist Sect who notes Buddha was Black & Christ & Buddha was same person
There has been a myriad of stories written about Tina Turner. For Anthony "Amp" Elmore an African/American Memphis born five time World Karate/Kickboxing champion and filmmaker; the most significant story written about Tina Turner happen February 15, 1979 in the African American publication of Jet Magazine. Elmore explains this story is Black Buddhist history. Tina Turner is the 1st documented Black Buddhist in American History. Click here read Story; How Sex & Religion Keep Tina Turner Famous & Humble.
There exists in Buddhism an unknown an untold Buddhist Legacy. "A White Legacy and A Black Legacy." Unknown is that the White Buddhism is the birth of the World's White Supremacy, Racism and Black on Black Racism whereas White Supremacy eviscerated Black History out of the annuals' of World history. Unknown and untold is the birth of White Buddhism called "Mahayana Buddhism." The birth of Mahayana Buddhism is the time in history where the Buddha was changed from Black to White and ancient Black History was removed from World history.
The unknown and untold story of Black Buddhist History is told in the 1836 book by British Historian Sir Godfrey Higgins. Buddha, Christ an untold and unknown ancient Blacks is that of Buddhism. Click here to see and hear our Lecture Christ was a Buddhist.
Tina Turner held the most simple philosophy that explains her Buddhism that defined who she was. Tina called herself "A Baptist Buddhist." While such a statement inadvertently appears harmless the essence of those who understand Buddhism in America such a statement is revolutionary and the rejection of Asian cultural dominance in Buddhism.
Tina Turner rejected Asian Buddhist masters and she defined her own Black Buddhist Legacy. For those who understand the meaning of a "Baptist Buddhist." Being a "Baptist Buddhist" is a Non-Asian Black Buddhist cultural integration where one use their wisdom to culturally combine the scientific principles of Buddhism with traditional Black Christian mores. Tina illustrates this practice best via her rendition of the Black Church staple "Amazing Grace."
The words "Myoho Renge Kyo" is the Title of "Lotus Sutra" the highest teachings of the Buddha Shakyamuni. Nichiren a 13th Century Black Japanese Sage studied the teachings of the Buddha Shakyamuni realized that the essence of the teachings of the Buddha Shakyamuni was in the " Lotus Sutra" and simply reciting the title of the Lotus Sutra one can attain enlightenment simply hearing the Sutra. Nichiren explains; "the words of the Buddha Shakyamuni is that of his mind in a written form." The mind exists in a Spiritual Realm whereas one can know the mind of another via sounds. Reciting the words of the Buddha Shakyamuni is spiritual, whereas via hearing one can reach a spiritual realm.
In order for Tina to gain the courage to walk away from "Ike Turner" she needed "Spiritual awakening" or the development of her higher consciousness. Myoho Renge Kyo is the title of the Lotus Sutra , however Nichiren added the word "Nam" or "Namu." The word "Nam" or "Namu" means "Awaken." The word "Myo" means "Correct." The word "Ho" means "Law." The word "Renge" is a metaphor for "Lotus Flower" whereas the Flower and Seed manifest at the same time. This Represents "The absolute Law of Cause and Effect." "Ren" means Cause and "Ge" means "Effect." The word "Kyo" means not just the teachings of the Buddha but "Kyo" means all of the teachings of the universe.
Via a simplified explanation chanting "Nam Myoho Renge Kyo" means "Awakening to the Correct Law of Cause and Effect Teachings." Buddhism explains that happiness is a skill that one develops thru practice. Via a simple explanation chanting awakens one's inner being or volition. Via a common sense explanation thru chanting Tina via practice she developed her inner courage, wisdom and vitality.
The understanding of the word "Kyo" means that Buddhism is not just the teachings of the Buddha, but Buddhism is understanding that Buddhism means understanding all of the teachings of the universe. and the power of practice.
While Tina Turner is the 1st documented Black Buddhist in modern American history Anthony "Amp" Elmore a Black man in Memphis has documented more Black Buddhist history, culture and language than anyone in the world. Anthony "Amp" Elmore has the most Black culturally historically documented relationship to Tina Turner than anyone living and active.
Ike Turner made his 1st recording in Memphis March 3-5 1951 via his King of Rhythm band creating the song "Rocket 88.". It was in Memphis April 7-8 1951 at the W.C. Handy Theatre in "Orange Mound" in Memphis whereas Ike Turner and Jackie Brenston performed the song. While Elmore was not born until 1953 Tina is Culturally related to us in Orange Mound.
There is documentation of Ike and Tina Turner playing Club Paradise in Memphis in 1962. My parents went to the Show. In 1964 we played the live album "Ike and Tina Turner Review at our home. Tina Turner was a part of our lives growing up in Memphis. Elmore explains my 1st girlfriend the late Sherree Harris mother was married to John Bullock who was Tina Turner's AKA (Anna Mae Bullock's) uncle.
Unknown and Untold it was Black Orange Mound that saved Tina Turner. A 1946 Orange Mound Melrose graduate wrote a Jazz Chord. His singer wrote song Lyrics and recorded a Soul hit in 1972. Tina re-corded the song and made a come back in 1983. The man who wrote the Jazz Chord was "Orange Mound's Willie MItchell owner of Hi Records. The singer who wrote the words and recorded the song was Al Green's Let's stay together. Tina Turner re-recorded the song in 1983 and made her Come Back. Click Here hear Tina Singing "Let's stay together."
