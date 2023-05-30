Tina Turner's Buddhism legacy noted by Black Buddhist Sect who notes Buddha was Black & Christ & Buddha was same person

Tina Turner created a new Buddhism for Black America & she is the model or the strong progressive scientific unlimited Black woman who defines her spirituality via equanimity & Logic. Tina never allowed an Asian to define her Black pride, wisdom, philosophy and Faith

Anthony Amp Elmore who started the Proud Black Buddhist World Association in Black Orange Mound in Memphis has a cultural and historical connection to Tina Turner. Blacks can learn Tina Turner Buddhism from a Black man via Black Cultural integration and Black History.