Fridggi Launches Innovative Alarms to Ensure No Fridge or Freezer Doors Are Missed Open Again
Fridggi is an Amazon merchant specializing in manufacturing and retailing innovative fridge and freezer door alarm products and systems.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The problem many consumers have with frozen food is not the longevity of frozen products – it is the faulty freezer doors that sometimes open on their own. All it takes is two hours for frozen food to begin losing its quality once the freezer doors have been opened for so long.
Fridggi, a reputable Amazon brand came up with a practical, easy-to-use solution for this issue. This company has created an advanced fridge door alarm with delay when left open that will automatically activate to remind its owner to properly shut the freezer doors down.
This freezer alarm offers gentle but audible chime alerts that occur multiple times when the doors are either open or left ajar. It also features four sound modes, including a Loud Mode that emits a 110-decibel siren every four minutes for twenty seconds each time.
People looking for that extra level of peace of mind when it comes to keeping foods fresh and safe within the home freezer, then Fridggi's alarm may be the right solution.
Many customers have praised the practicality and versatility of Fridggi's freezer door alarm and have been able to avoid leaving their fridge doors open accidentally since adopting this gadget. Additionally, since it is easy to install, it is an excellent choice for consumers who may not be tech-savvy.
More information about Fridggi is available on the company’s official Amazon page.
