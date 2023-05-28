The new Urban Timmerman shirt brings a historic and iconic design into a new Urban age

The swedish timmerman shirt i new urban version

a craftsman who performs rougher woodwork, for example building houses. A timmerman for buildings and ships respectively use different types of tools for the different needs of the profession. During the 16th century, there were varying demarcations between timmerman and carpenters. The rules could stipulate, for example, that the timmermans main tool was a carving axe called bila while the carpenter's was a plane, or that the timmerman did not use glue.

The Urban Timmerman

is an expert looking like someone who does rougher woodwork. For example house building. The Urban Timmerman lives in the information age and uses different types of tools for different Urban needs. The greatest need is to observe them self and then show others what they are doing at the moment. The main tool used for this is a smartphone. In this tool, there are smart functions such as various filters to use so that the presentation will look a little bit better than the reality actually is. Based on this other’s will like, praise and admire the Urban Timmerman and thereby provide the Urban Timmerman with the kind of satisfaction that only random people can give. The Urban Timmerman shirt comes in handy because appearance and comfortable clothes are decisive in the judgment of others.

