BURMA GEMSTONE PAINTING Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on Kickstarter to Empower Local Artisans of Mogok, Burma

Burma gemstone painting_Original Image and gemstone artworks Artist Handcrafting Gemstone Paiting Artwork using rough gemstone found in the region of Mogok

BURMA GEMSTONE PAINTING Launches Kickstarter Campaign, Showcasing Exquisite Craftsmanship of an 805-Year-Old City, Mogok, Burma, to Empower Local Artisans

We believe that every artwork tells a story, and these stories deserve to be shared with the world and their work deserves recognition and support” — Representative from Burma Gemstone Painting

MOGOK, MANDALAY, MYANMAR, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BURMA GEMSTONE PAINTING, the First Local Enterprise from Myanmar to Launch a Kickstarter Campaign, showcases the exquisite craftsmanship of an 805-year-old city, Mogok (Rubyland), Burma. This historic campaign aims to support and empower local artisans while preserving the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Mogok, an 800-year-old historic city in northern Myanmar (Burma), is renowned for its world's finest gems, including ruby, sapphire, spinel, peridot, and moonstone. For centuries, the artisans of Mogok have passionately handcrafted gemstone paintings using low-grade rough gemstones or mineral stones found in the region. This traditional art form represents the intersection of history, craftsmanship, and natural beauty, deeply rooted in the cultural heritage of Mogok.

In an effort to revitalize this unique craft and uplift local artisans, BURMA GEMSTONE PAINTING has launched a Kickstarter campaign. By collaborating with local independent artisans, the campaign aims to provide a platform for showcasing their extraordinary skills and artworks to an international audience.

"Our mission is to preserve the traditional craftsmanship of Mogok and ensure sustainable artisan businesses through fair trade," says a representative from BURMA GEMSTONE PAINTING. "Through our Kickstarter campaign, we invite supporters to contribute to the preservation of Mogok's cultural heritage and make a difference in the lives of local artisans."

Backers of the campaign will not only help preserve Mogok's cultural heritage but also support the livelihoods of local artisans. The funds raised will be utilized to provide resources and opportunities for these artisans to share their stories and artworks with a global audience.

The Kickstarter campaign for handcrafted gemstone artworks from Mogok, Burma, will launch on May 30, 2023. To contribute and learn more, visit Our Kickstarter Campaign. For additional information, please contact:

- Email: pr@gemstonepainting.org

- Phone: +1(585)3042948

- Web: https://gemstonepainting.org/

About BURMA GEMSTONE PAINTING:

BURMA GEMSTONE PAINTING is a socially responsible enterprise dedicated to promoting the arts and crafts of Burma handcrafted by local communities. As the first local enterprise from Myanmar to launch a Kickstarter campaign, their mission is to preserve traditional craftsmanship and support the livelihoods of local artisans. Join them in celebrating the beauty and richness of Mogok's cultural heritage.

Personalized Gemstone Painting, an exquisite craftsmanship of an 805 years old city, Mogok(Rubyland), Burma