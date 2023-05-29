Questions Raised Over The Integrity Of A Walkley Award Winner As A Villified Victim Publishes Sensational Autobiography

Book Cover The Big Takedown

Two new books offer a shocking look into the downfall of “The Darling of the Australian Stock Market”, and the personal journey of its ex-CEO, Richard Evertz.

Big Un Limited (ASX:BIG)

Now is the time for truth. We have reached that point in history when our society, our values and the future of our children depend upon it. The truth is the only thing that will set us free.” — Richard Evertz (King Rich Neo Gigi Jacob Israel)

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Two new books offer a shocking and eye-opening look into the downfall of a company that was dubbed “The Darling of the Australian Stock Market” in 2018; the publicly listed Australian company Big Un Limited, and the personal journey of its ex-CEO, Richard Evertz. The Big Takedown , written by a former director of Big Un Limited, provides an insider's perspective on the company's demise, including the exposure of personal and intimate details of the characters involved. The author carefully examines the timing and format of the media coverage and exposes the real story behind the Australian Financial Review’s sensational headlines throughout 2018. It is the basis for a screenplay of the same name. The Last Villain: Namaste Motherf**kers , the highly controversial autobiography of Richard Evertz, reveals the truth about his past and how it was unlawfully exploited by the media causing the company’s spectacular collapse and the loss of millions of dollars by shareholders.Book signing and press conference: Sydney Wednesday 7th June 18.30h. Contact info@thebigtakedown.comAvailable on amazon.com.au , amazon.com and amazon.co.ukThe Big Takedown - Author Beau D’CeaThe author takes the reader on a gripping journey through the inner workings of the fledgling company, the characters involved and the greed and manipulation witnessed; questioning the motivation, strategies and tactics used by those who seek to manipulate the financial market for their own gain. The reader will be captivated by the intricate details and twists and turns of the thrilling story as the author exposes first-hand observations and the real stories behind the media articles and the subsequent downfall of this once-promising company. As the truth unfolds, the reader will be shocked by the sheer audacity of the individuals involved in this scheme. From horrendous sexual harassment to death threats, the author's first-hand account of events makes "The BIG Takedown" a must-read for anyone interested in the inner workings of the corporate and financial world and the shocking truth about the tactics used. "The BIG Takedown" is a gripping and thought-provoking book that asks the reader to follow the money and see who really profited from the downfall of this once-Stella company. The author's expertise and first-hand knowledge of the event make this a powerful and important exposé that is sure to captivate readers and leave them questioning the integrity of the financial world and the media. Some six years on, the Australian authorities lifted the confidentiality orders allowing this book to be published.The Last Villain - Namaste Motherf**kers - by King Rich Neo GiGi Jacob Isreal (formally Richard Simon Evertz)Namaste Motherf***ers is both an engaging autobiography and a highly controversial spiritual book. Namaste is Sanskrit for "I see the light within you" The book is divided into sections that follow the spiritual transformation of the author. It leaves readers to decide whether the profane will declare the author barking mad or whether those with the eye to see will recognise the divine insight. Interspersed with esoteric poetry, The Divine Theory of Light, quotes, and amazingly accurate prophesy, the author takes the reader on a rollercoaster journey through his life with some uniquely personal insights into the psyche. He explains how he managed to build a billion-dollar entity driven by the need to help his suicidal son and overcome the trauma and terrible sexual abuse that he endured as a two-year-old, only to have his past exposed and used to persecute and destroy both him and their companyThrough sharing his brutally honest and painful story, the author gives the reader some unique insights into today's society, the business world, and his struggle to overcome shame and society's restraints, enabling him to transform into the entity that he believes he was destined to be. His alchemical story is a powerful testament to the grace to be found within the human soul. The book's format blends tragedy, humour, and esoteric wisdom to offer a compelling and inspiring read for anyone who has the eye to see beyond the veil.

